ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Deterrence alone won’t secure the border: Here are four immediate actions

By Theresa Cardinal Brown, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW01V_0hKs8gep00
Tweet

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court ruled that President Biden can end President Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers, although the administration must continue enforcing Trump’s Title 42 policy empowering the government to block asylum seekers from entering the U.S. on public health grounds.

Meanwhile, 53 migrants died in the sweltering heat of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, and a Customs and Border Protection investigation found that patrol agents used unnecessary force with Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

These are the fruits of a deterrence-only strategy that is doing little to stem the record numbers of migrants who continue to gather at our Southern border. We need a new approach that recognizes the need to address two challenges separately — the growing number of asylum seekers, and the threats to our border from smuggling, contraband and migrants trying to evade capture.

For asylum seekers, as outlined further below, we need to expand processing outside the United States, create more legal work visas for immigrants who can fill unmet labor needs, process asylum claims more quickly and beef up resources for refugee processing, case management, immigration courts and other parts of the system.

I’ve worked on immigration and border policy for some three decades, and I don’t remember a time when events at the border were so widely criticized by both parties. Democrats decry the increasingly harsh measures designed to deter migrants, while Republicans insist that more deterrence is necessary.

For most of the last half-century, we have sought to prevent or deter migrants from crossing illegally. We’ve tried to make border crossings harder and more dangerous by building barriers and fences to funnel migrants to more remote and less hospitable parts of the border, punishing those caught by prosecuting them for criminal violations and/or throwing them into immigration detention.

At times, that policy has worked. In recent years, however, rising numbers of migrants from places other than Mexico, increasing desperation among migrants and the growing sophistication of smugglers have overwhelmed our asylum system. The challenge has bedeviled every administration since President Obama.

Despite claims to the contrary, there is no evidence that any of the policies under Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden have had long-term impacts on the number of migrants who travel to the border, especially to claim asylum. In fact, data since 2014 shows migrants have adapted as our tactics have changed.

When, for instance, Obama started closing ports of entry to asylum seekers in 2016 (an ongoing practice), smugglers brought in migrants to cross between ports. When Trump sent families back to Mexico under his “remain in Mexico” policies, parents sent their unaccompanied children across and then tried to enter as single adults or evade apprehension. When Title 42 returned migrants to Mexico within hours of their apprehension, repeat attempts to cross the border skyrocketed to levels unprecedented since the 1990s. The arrival of migrants whom we can’t send back to their countries because Washington lacks diplomatic relations with them is a boon to smugglers who have funneled more desperate Nicaraguans, Cubans and Venezuelans to the border.

No matter how much deterrence we try, the desperation of migrants and the profit motive of smuggling organizations means that harsher methods and penalties will likely result in more tragedies like that of the tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

It’s past time to rethink our deterrence-only strategy. Addressing the root causes of the rising numbers of immigrants is a long-term venture, but we can take some immediate steps to address current migration patterns.

First, increase Mexico’s capacity to process and integrate more asylum seekers. The U.S. should help Mexico’s asylum and migration agency increase staff and offices, and both nations should agree to permit the processing of U.S. asylum or refugee claims in Mexico.

Second, expand work visas. To enable immigrants to continue strengthening America’s economy, policymakers should expand work visas and streamline visa processing, making them more available to people throughout Central America. This will divert many people out of smugglers’ hands and out of the asylum system as the only avenue for entering the U.S.

Third, beef up resources across the immigration system. Backlogs in immigration courts and visa processing delays at consular posts and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are one reason that migrants see asylum as the only viable avenue to legally enter the U.S. To specifically address the unprecedented arrivals at the border, policymakers should build Regional Migration Processing Centers that include temporary housing for migrants, medical care and all necessary staff for migrant processing, case management and adjudication.

Concurrently, process asylum claims more rapidly. Congress should provide resources to create and operate border systems that decide cases of arriving asylum-seekers more quickly while ensuring due process. Ideally, the process should take no longer than six months. Processing migrants into backlogs in immigration courts and releasing them to the interior benefits smugglers who correctly promise that many of them will get to stay, facilitating large group arrivals that overwhelm border capacity.

The current border situation didn’t start overnight, and these changes won’t fix things overnight, but pushing the same deterrence policies isn’t working. We need to try something new, and soon.

Theresa Cardinal Brown is the managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Border Patrol#Border Crossings#Immigration Policy#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Haitian#Southern#Democrats
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
UPI News

4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TODAY.com

Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus

When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
LEMOORE, CA
The Hill

The Hill

667K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy