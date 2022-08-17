ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle's Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
TheDailyBeast

Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners

A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It's not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn't show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
BELLEVUE, WA
Martin Luther King
KING 5

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Sergeant shot while serving warrant near Spanaway returns to duty

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County sergeant officially returned to duty this week, months after he was injured in a shootout during a SWAT operation near Spanaway. Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on March 15 while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect who was potentially facing a life sentence. Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata, 35, was also shot during the operation and later died.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

Issaquah troopers arrest wrong way driver suspected of DUI

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — According to officials, just before 1:00 a.m. this morning Washington State Patrol received 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of SR 18. Law enforcement responded in order to stop the vehicle. WSP also received a total of...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek alleged vehicle prowlers

The Lacey Police Department is seeking information about two alleged vehicle prowlers who also stole credit cards from a local gym. In a release, Lacey police said two people were involved in a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness on July 24. "The suspects then used the victim's stolen credit cards...
LACEY, WA

