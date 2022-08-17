Read full article on original website
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
KOMO News
Police announce arrest in attack on woman in West Seattle as residents rally for safety
SEATTLE — On the day that protesters gathered to raise awareness about safety in the West Seattle neighborhood of Delridge, police announced that a man was arrested Friday in connection with an attack on a woman that occurred Monday evening. In a social media tweet, police said an 18-year-old...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
KOMO News
NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners
A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
KOMO News
Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
Olalla double homicide suspect identified, should be considered 'armed and dangerous'
OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property Thursday evening. 40-year-old Shaun Rose is wanted by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and should be considered armed and dangerous. Rose is believed to be in the Tacoma and Pierce County area.
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
KOMO News
Kent man, 71, accused of fatally shooting man, 28, during fight in apartment parking lot
KENT, Wash. — Police said Friday that a 71-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man after the two were involved in an argument in the parking lot a Kent apartment complex. The suspect, who was not identified, has been detained and...
‘Gruesome discovery’: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in Kitsap County
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."
KOMO News
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
Sergeant shot while serving warrant near Spanaway returns to duty
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County sergeant officially returned to duty this week, months after he was injured in a shootout during a SWAT operation near Spanaway. Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on March 15 while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect who was potentially facing a life sentence. Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was also shot during the operation and later died.
KOMO News
Issaquah troopers arrest wrong way driver suspected of DUI
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — According to officials, just before 1:00 a.m. this morning Washington State Patrol received 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of SR 18. Law enforcement responded in order to stop the vehicle. WSP also received a total of...
Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime. Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.
Multiple fire crews respond to Parkland house fire
PARKLAND, Wash. — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Parkland on Saturday morning. The road in front of the house located near 120th Street East was blocked while crews responded to the scene. The roof of the house is damaged and its windows are blown out.
KOMO News
Tacoma artist tries to recover after much of her jewelry stolen during burglary of gallery
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma artist said Friday she lost several of her pieces when thieves broke into an art gallery and stole more than half of her work. Anita Latch said her artwork is more than a job, it's a love and passion that she has nurtured. “I’ve...
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek alleged vehicle prowlers
The Lacey Police Department is seeking information about two alleged vehicle prowlers who also stole credit cards from a local gym. In a release, Lacey police said two people were involved in a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness on July 24. “The suspects then used the victim’s stolen credit cards...
