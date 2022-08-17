Read full article on original website
Related
kwbg.com
Lance Hubby
OGDEN, Iowa—Lance Lee Hubby, age 50 of Ogden and formerly of Boone, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Lance was born the son of Merlin and Chloris (Ellsworth) Hubby on February 17, 1972 at the Boone County Hospital. He attended Boone Community Schools.
kwbg.com
Boone Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
CLIVE, Iowa—A Boone woman has won a $300,000 lottery prize. Tonya Bennett won the 14th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1303 SE Marshall St. in Boone, and claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
kwbg.com
Iowa Soybean Farmer Appointed Vice Chair of ASA World Initiative for Soy in Human Health
ANKENY, Iowa—As the global population continues to increase, leaders of soybean-centric organizations like the American Soybean Association’s (ASA) World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) are working on behalf of U.S. soybean farmers to find new ways to appease the growing demand for quality, protein-rich soy through trade in developing and emerging markets.
Comments / 0