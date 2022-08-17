A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting His Ex-Friend, Rapper Repped By OJ Simpson's Lawyer

MEGA

A$AP Rocky showed up to court this morning where he pled not guilty to felony firearms charges related to a 2021 shooting, Radar has learned.

The 33-year-old rapper was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles Superior Court with his lawyer Sara Caplan who has previously represented OJ Simpson and Phil Spector .

In court, A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) entered his plea to prosecutors' two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. The court set his bond at $550k and his next hearing was scheduled for November .

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced his office had filed the case against A$AP.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.

A$AP stands accused of shooting his ex-friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli following a verbal altercation in Hollywood on November 6.

In a civil lawsuit filed by Ephron, he said A$AP invited him over to his spot, and when he showed up the rapper 'pulled a handgun and purposefully pointed in the direction of [Relli] and fired multiple shots.”

"[Relli] was in immediate fear for his life,” his lawyer wrote.

Relli was stuck by a bullet that required him to seek medical attention. His lawyer said the majority of the incident was caught on camera.

Relli's lawyer added, “As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental, and emotional injuries. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the LAPD arrested A$AP in April when he exited a plane in Los Angeles after returning from vacation with Rihanna .

The District Attorney waited months to officially bring criminal charges. If convicted, the rapper faces up to 12 years in prison which is bad news for someone who just welcomed a baby into the world.