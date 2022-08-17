ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

‘This is Chagrin … Write the Story’ will be 2022-23 theme for Chagrin Falls Schools

By Ed Wittenberg, special to cleveland.com
 3 days ago
New elementary school opens on time, under budget

A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Public Theatre’s Pandemonium benefit to mark 20 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 20th anniversary of Pandemonium, Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual benefit – is set for Saturday, Sept. 10. The rain-or-shine soirée, which is 7 p.m. to midnight, supports theater programs for youth and adults re-entering the community from incarceration or substance-abuse recovery via the Y-Haven Theatre Project. It also allows the theater to support work by underrepresented playwrights.
CLEVELAND, OH
Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
LORAIN, OH
Traveling memorial to remember the fallen coming to Avon: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

The Avon Veterans Memorial (located behind the post office, 36225 Detroit Road) will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the special photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen. The memorial honors our country’s military fallen from the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos. The display is free and open to the public to view from Sept. 1-5.
AVON, OH
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Mike Sweeney
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
CLEVELAND, OH
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Food author, Cleveland chef to attend library event brunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The fifth annual Great Lakes African American Writers Conference will have a culinary component to it next month. GLAAWC will be held in Cleveland Public Library’s Louis Stokes Wing auditorium 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance.
CLEVELAND, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
