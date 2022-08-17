Read full article on original website
McKinney business hits: Local company wins regional competition, Medical City McKinney earns designation and more
McKinney company wins competition at startup event. AUTIX Automotive Inc., a startup that moved to McKinney this year, is continuing to make a name for itself. During the recent run of Dallas Startup Week, the company won the Capitol One Accelerator Pitch competition.
M&D Real Estate Housing Market Update: DFW housing market stalls
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 19, 2022) — Danny Perez, founder and managing director of M&D Real Estate in Rockwall, shared the following housing market update:. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard.
Penguin Patch planning to move operations to Keller
This concept drawing presented to the city of Keller shows plans for the new home of Penguin Patch at 721 Chisholm Trail. (Rendering courtesy city of Keller) A 41,550-square-foot building on vacant land is planned to be constructed for Penguin Patch at 721 Chisholm Trail in Keller that would include office space, warehouse space and an assembly area.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approves sheriff sub-station on donated land adjacent North Forney High School
Kaufman County, Texas — Through a creative partnership with the Forney Independent School District, Kaufman County will soon begin construction on a new Sheriff Sub Station on the west side of the county in Forney. The proposed 9,780 square foot sub station will be located near North Forney High...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: The Rockwall County Retirement System
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) Ever so often the question of the Rockwall County retirement plan is raised, usually because of some neighboring county suggesting their plan be changed. All the counties in Texas, along with many of the districts, are members of the Texas County and District Retirement System...
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
Royse City ISD earns ‘A’ rating from Texas Education Agency
ROYSE CITY, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
Second company working on McKinney National Airport terminal files for bankruptcy
The second company to work on the new executive terminal at McKinney National Airport filed for bankruptcy. (Rendering courtesy CaCO Architecture) A project to finish a nearly $7 million terminal at McKinney National Airport has encountered its second significant snag. McKinney City Council agreed Aug. 16 to end a contract...
McKinney North, Mesquite ISD duo dealt travel-heavy 7-5A Div. II district
Road games become road trips in this eight-team district, which includes schools as far as 209 miles apart. It'll mean some lengthy bus rides for those involved, but the quality of competition should remain strong in the latest iteration of 7-5A Division I.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board Aug 15 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 16, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing Monday night’s (8/15/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. The Board of Trustees recognized the Extended School Year 2022 Mentors. The ESY Mentor Program started in 2018. This summer, 17 middle and high school students volunteered to support and work with their peers with disabilities. These mentors volunteered a total of 517 hours.
Public input meeting about Hwy 377 development to be held in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program of Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting will be held later this month about a proposed commercial development on Hwy 377. PACE meetings are called by developers/applicants to present their plans for property in Argyle, answer questions and hear feedback...
Lewisville ISD appealing F grade in TEA financial integrity rating, citing clerical errors
Lewisville ISD recently received a rating of F in the Texas Education Agency’s annual preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for school districts across the state. LISD is appealing the grade, saying it would have earned an A if not for a series of clerical errors. “Lewisville ISD...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Too bad weekends only have 72 hours. With all the fun activities Collin County has to offer, it’ll be hard to choose what to do first: learn to dance salsa, go to an art exhibit, enjoy rare whiskies or go to a concert. We are here to help you decide.
H-E-B announces first-ever store in Tarrant County
DALLAS – H-E-B announced this week that the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Tarrant county is getting its first H-E-B grocery store. The store will open in Mansfield at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street and will be the first H-E-B to open in Tarrant County as the Texas chain continues to spread across the Dallas metropolitan area, according to H-E-B.
