Blue Ribbon News

Local Profile

Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD earns ‘A’ rating from Texas Education Agency

ROYSE CITY, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
ROYSE CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board Aug 15 meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 16, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing Monday night’s (8/15/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. The Board of Trustees recognized the Extended School Year 2022 Mentors. The ESY Mentor Program started in 2018. This summer, 17 middle and high school students volunteered to support and work with their peers with disabilities. These mentors volunteered a total of 517 hours.
ROCKWALL, TX
KSAT 12

H-E-B announces first-ever store in Tarrant County

DALLAS – H-E-B announced this week that the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Tarrant county is getting its first H-E-B grocery store. The store will open in Mansfield at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street and will be the first H-E-B to open in Tarrant County as the Texas chain continues to spread across the Dallas metropolitan area, according to H-E-B.
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

