Roborock Q5+ vs. Eufy L35 Hybrid+: Best new robot vacuums of summer 2022

When you test and review as many robot vacuums as I do, you inevitably become an expert. But something else inevitably happens: all the different models start to blend together. That’s why it’s so refreshing when new robot vacuums come along and surprise me with compelling features or outstanding performance. And such is the case with the new Roborock Q5+ and Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuums.

Of all the different models I’ve tested during summer 2022, these two really stand out. They offer the perfect balance of price and performance, and they’re definitely my favorite new models of the summer.

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum offers strong suction, great battery life, and a self-empty dock that holds more than 7 weeks of dirt. Then, the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ adds in smart mopping features at an even lower price point.

You can’t go wrong with either of these fantastic new robot vacuum models. And in this comparison review, I’ll explain what makes them so great.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum

As I mentioned earlier, I test so many robot vacuums. In the past few years alone, I’ve put dozens of different models through the paces.

Some robot vacuums stand apart from the rest. For example, I explained in my Roomba s9+ review that it’s the best model for pet hair. And in my Roomba j7+ review, I discussed the new model’s nifty AI features that make it smarter than its rivals.

Everyone knows that iRobot’s Roomba vacuums are market leaders. What you might not know, however, is that Roborock’s most recent robot vacuum models are just as impressive.

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum is one of Roborock’s newest robot vacuum models. It’s a more affordable version of the Roborock Q7 Max+ I reviewed recently.

At $870, the Q7 Max+ might be out of reach for many readers. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ offers performance that’s almost as good, but it ditches mopping and some suction to trim down the price.

With a $699.99 retail price, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum is priced in line with comparable rivals. It often goes on sale though — for example, it was $100 off on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Powerful performance that’s great for pet hair

I’ve been testing the Roborock Q5+ for a while now. One thing that has really impressed me is how good it is with pet hair.

I have a dog with long hair and he sheds constantly, all year round. Because of that, my home happens to be ideal for testing new robot vacuums. If a robot vacuum can handle my dog’s hair on carpets and rugs, it can handle anything. And to be frank, most models I test are not up to the task.

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum really surprised me when it comes to pet hair.

Typically, only ultra-high-end models like the Roomba s9+ (currently $200 off) can pull my pup’s hair off of carpets and rugs. But the all-rubber roller on the Roborock Q5+ did a better job than any other mid-range model.

Other strong points for the Q5+ include excellent battery life, strong suction overall, and an auto-empty dock with bags that hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuum & mop

The Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ is a robot vacuum and mop combo that costs less than the competition. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Like the Roborock Q5+, the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuum is a mid-range auto-empty model that outperforms most of its competition. But it also adds some key features that many users will appreciate.

The biggest difference between the Roborock Q5+ and the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ is the fact that Eufy’s model is also a robot mop. In addition to vacuuming your floors, it can also mop your hard flooring for an extra layer of cleaning.

Like most other models with mopping features, the L35 Hybrid+ has adjustable water flow. That means you can increase the water output in particularly messy areas, but you have to do it manually in the app. The 200 ml water tank is a good size though, and I didn’t have any issues with it running out of water when I tested it.

Where vacuuming is concerned, Eufy’s model is rated even higher than the Roborock Q5+ when it comes to suction. It offers maximum power of 3,200Pa, compared to 2,700Pa on the Q5+.

I didn’t notice much of a difference between the two when it comes to vacuum performance. They both did an excellent job picking up all the dirt and dust around my house.

Both models also tackled hard floors and rugs very well. And like the Q5+, the auto-empty station for Eufy’s L35 Hybrid+ holds plenty of dirt and dust. Eufy says it holds up to 60 days of dirt, in fact. And unlike the Roborock model, Eufy’s dust bags are anti-microbial, which is a cool feature.

The biggest difference in performance I found was dog hair on rugs. The Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ has a rubber roller like the Q5+, but the design is much different and it also has bristles on it. Much more dog hair got caught in the L35 Hybrid+ roller than in the roller on the Q5+.

Q5+ vs. L35 Hybrid+: Which one is right for you?

If you’re trying to decide between the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum and the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuum, there are a few main points you should focus on. That’s especially true since only $100 separates the retail prices while they’re discounted on Amazon.

First, do you want mopping capability? If the answer is yes, you should obviously opt for the L35 Hybrid+.

Second, do you have a pet that sheds a lot? The Roborock Q5+ definitely outperforms Eufy’s new robot vacuum when it comes to dog hair on rugs and carpets.

Beyond those two main questions, there are a few other areas with key differences:

Roborock Q5+ pros

The all-rubber roller is better for pet hair

I had fewer tangles

Long battery life up to 180 minutes

Very accurate LiDAR mapping

Roborock app is well-designed and packed with great features

Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ pros

Impressive mopping capabilities

Strong vacuum suction up to 3,200Pa

Anti-microbial dust bags hold up to 60 days of dirt

MSRP is $150 less expensive than the Q5+

