ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Roborock Q5+ vs. Eufy L35 Hybrid+: Best new robot vacuums of summer 2022

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

When you test and review as many robot vacuums as I do, you inevitably become an expert. But something else inevitably happens: all the different models start to blend together. That’s why it’s so refreshing when new robot vacuums come along and surprise me with compelling features or outstanding performance. And such is the case with the new Roborock Q5+ and Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuums.

Of all the different models I’ve tested during summer 2022, these two really stand out. They offer the perfect balance of price and performance, and they’re definitely my favorite new models of the summer.

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum offers strong suction, great battery life, and a self-empty dock that holds more than 7 weeks of dirt. Then, the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ adds in smart mopping features at an even lower price point.

You can’t go wrong with either of these fantastic new robot vacuum models. And in this comparison review, I’ll explain what makes them so great.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum

As I mentioned earlier, I test so many robot vacuums. In the past few years alone, I’ve put dozens of different models through the paces.

Some robot vacuums stand apart from the rest. For example, I explained in my Roomba s9+ review that it’s the best model for pet hair. And in my Roomba j7+ review, I discussed the new model’s nifty AI features that make it smarter than its rivals.

Everyone knows that iRobot’s Roomba vacuums are market leaders. What you might not know, however, is that Roborock’s most recent robot vacuum models are just as impressive.

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum is one of Roborock’s newest robot vacuum models. It’s a more affordable version of the Roborock Q7 Max+ I reviewed recently.

At $870, the Q7 Max+ might be out of reach for many readers. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ offers performance that’s almost as good, but it ditches mopping and some suction to trim down the price.

With a $699.99 retail price, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum is priced in line with comparable rivals. It often goes on sale though — for example, it was $100 off on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Powerful performance that’s great for pet hair

I’ve been testing the Roborock Q5+ for a while now. One thing that has really impressed me is how good it is with pet hair.

I have a dog with long hair and he sheds constantly, all year round. Because of that, my home happens to be ideal for testing new robot vacuums. If a robot vacuum can handle my dog’s hair on carpets and rugs, it can handle anything. And to be frank, most models I test are not up to the task.

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum really surprised me when it comes to pet hair.

Typically, only ultra-high-end models like the Roomba s9+ (currently $200 off) can pull my pup’s hair off of carpets and rugs. But the all-rubber roller on the Roborock Q5+ did a better job than any other mid-range model.

Other strong points for the Q5+ include excellent battery life, strong suction overall, and an auto-empty dock with bags that hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuum & mop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmLGZ_0hKs7ziX00
The Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ is a robot vacuum and mop combo that costs less than the competition. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Like the Roborock Q5+, the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuum is a mid-range auto-empty model that outperforms most of its competition. But it also adds some key features that many users will appreciate.

The biggest difference between the Roborock Q5+ and the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ is the fact that Eufy’s model is also a robot mop. In addition to vacuuming your floors, it can also mop your hard flooring for an extra layer of cleaning.

Like most other models with mopping features, the L35 Hybrid+ has adjustable water flow. That means you can increase the water output in particularly messy areas, but you have to do it manually in the app. The 200 ml water tank is a good size though, and I didn’t have any issues with it running out of water when I tested it.

Where vacuuming is concerned, Eufy’s model is rated even higher than the Roborock Q5+ when it comes to suction. It offers maximum power of 3,200Pa, compared to 2,700Pa on the Q5+.

I didn’t notice much of a difference between the two when it comes to vacuum performance. They both did an excellent job picking up all the dirt and dust around my house.

Both models also tackled hard floors and rugs very well. And like the Q5+, the auto-empty station for Eufy’s L35 Hybrid+ holds plenty of dirt and dust. Eufy says it holds up to 60 days of dirt, in fact. And unlike the Roborock model, Eufy’s dust bags are anti-microbial, which is a cool feature.

The biggest difference in performance I found was dog hair on rugs. The Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ has a rubber roller like the Q5+, but the design is much different and it also has bristles on it. Much more dog hair got caught in the L35 Hybrid+ roller than in the roller on the Q5+.

Q5+ vs. L35 Hybrid+: Which one is right for you?

If you’re trying to decide between the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum and the Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ robot vacuum, there are a few main points you should focus on. That’s especially true since only $100 separates the retail prices while they’re discounted on Amazon.

First, do you want mopping capability? If the answer is yes, you should obviously opt for the L35 Hybrid+.

Second, do you have a pet that sheds a lot? The Roborock Q5+ definitely outperforms Eufy’s new robot vacuum when it comes to dog hair on rugs and carpets.

Beyond those two main questions, there are a few other areas with key differences:

Roborock Q5+ pros

  • The all-rubber roller is better for pet hair
  • I had fewer tangles
  • Long battery life up to 180 minutes
  • Very accurate LiDAR mapping
  • Roborock app is well-designed and packed with great features

Eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ pros

  • Impressive mopping capabilities
  • Strong vacuum suction up to 3,200Pa
  • Anti-microbial dust bags hold up to 60 days of dirt
  • MSRP is $150 less expensive than the Q5+

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 secret Amazon deals only Prime members can unlock update update update

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuums#Vacuuming#Design#Roborock Q5#The Roborock Q5#Irobot
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch review

As is the case in the phone world, shopping for a watch to use with your iPhone is pretty easy — you should go for the Apple Watch. But if you’re an Android user, you have a few more options. Mobvoi has always offered an excellent option in the TicWatch lineup — and at some points in time, has made the best Android-compatible smartwatches in the business. Its most recent flagship smartwatch, however, has its work cut out for it. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has to go head to head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

YETI Sidekick dry bag: Finally in stock after 50,000-person waitlist

YETI is one of the hottest cooler brands out there right now. And the YETI Sidekick dry bag is one of the most popular products the company has ever made. For the longest time, YETI was best known for its unique coolers. The company’s hard coolers and soft coolers can always be seen at beaches and campgrounds across the country. But more recently, a different type of YETI product has become a best-seller for the company. In fact, the YETI Sidekick is so popular these days that it has been impossible to find one in stock.
BGR.com

Apple might discontinue its slowest iPhone charger

A few years ago, Apple stopped including charging adapters in the box with its products. If you want to plug an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch into the wall, you’ll need to buy a charger separately. According to Apple, removing chargers from the box helps the company “avoid more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions.”
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 cases leak, revealing Apple’s new color options

The iPhone 14 launch is less than a month away. If the latest reports are accurate, the iPhone 14 release date has been set for September 16th. People who are already planning to preorder one of the four new iPhones as soon as they come out should know they’ll need new cases for the iPhone 14 units. The new handsets aren’t identical to their predecessors, so iPhone 13 cases won’t fit.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Beats Studio Buds product overview

The Beats Studio Buds are the first true wireless earbuds from the manufacturer to feature active noise cancellation. The Studio Buds were well-known even before their announcement and release. This was due to leaked documents and images. Also, several athletes were also spotted wearing them before their release. With the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will ‘likely’ get $100 price hikes

Leaks have spoiled virtually everything there is to know about Apple’s iPhone 14 series, but they are still struggling to reach a consensus on the price. Some leaks say that every iPhone 14 model will get a price hike. Others say none of them will. But in recent weeks, more leaks have started to point to Apple only raising the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone

Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple will reportedly launch iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple will reportedly hold an iPhone 14 unveiling on September 7. Bloomberg reports that the tech company behind Mac, iPhone, and iPad will showcase the latest lineup of its smartphone brand. We’ve seen multiple rumors over the months. If these reports prove true, we’ll get final confirmation of the features coming to the newest iPhone sooner rather than later.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 16 beta 6 fixes the battery percentage indicator

Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 on Monday, only a few days after beta 5, in what seems like an unusual release for the iPhone OS. We’re in the final stages of beta testing as we approach the mid-September iPhone 14 launch event. Therefore, we shouldn’t be surprised to see the new beta versions drop irregularly. What’s interesting in iOS 16 beta 6 is that it fixes the battery percentage indicator. Again.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy