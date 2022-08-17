Read full article on original website
Delaware County Regional Sewer District Wins State Awards
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District recently was honored with two statewide awards from the Ohio Water Environment Association, a nonprofit agency that represents the wastewater industry in Ohio with more than 2,000 members. Delaware County’s Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Lewis Center was named the recipient of the...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
July housing report spells mostly good news for Central Ohio homebuyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new housing report spells relatively good news for homebuyers in Central Ohio. Columbus Realtors, which compiles housing data for nine local counties, released its July 2022 market report this week. It shows that there are more homes for sale and that these properties are staying on the market […]
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
Historical Society Announces Cemetery And Homestead Tour, Reenactment
The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) has announced its upcoming county-wide cemetery and homestead tour and historical reenactment, taking place Sunday, August 28. The self-guided driving tour begins at 1:00 PM. Period reenactments begin at 5:30 PM at the Barn at Stratford (2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, Ohio). This year’s tour...
Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For years, Sharon Kitchen and her husband, Mike, went to the same pharmacy just 2 miles from their house in this suburb of Columbus. But last June, their pharmacist, Nate Hux, suggested that Sharon switch to a new pharmacy he had opened — right next door to his old one — which he said would save her more than $500 a year.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 21
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 21.
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
Making The Connection To The World Of Work: July And August
The “Make the Connection” series shared by Ohio Wesleyan University is a compendium of stories about the world of internships for OWU students. These students find experience through the internship process in a number of fields related to coursework. Each provides a bit of “real world” experience that can reinforce or alter career paths. Some are close to home; others take OWU students overseas.
canalwinchesterohio.gov
Response to Incident in Groveport
I am shocked to hear about the shooting that took place last night outside Groveport Madison High School during the football game versus Canal Winchester. I'm relieved to hear that all attendees are safe and no serious injuries occurred, but we know there will be long-lasting impacts from the trauma caused from such a scene. It's simply unacceptable. Thank you to the first responders, parents, coaches, and other community members that acted quickly to protect our children. To the students in attendance, the worried parents at home, and the community at large - my thoughts and prayers are with you. We will do everything we can to work with Canal Winchester Local School District and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office to ensure nothing like this happens in our community. This is our home, and we deserve to feel safe here.
Roads open in Marion after storms, high water
MARION, Ohio — Several roads were closed in the city of Marion after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon. The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars. The Marion Fire Department said the following roads...
Local Teens Named As Members Of Conservation Advisory Council
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has announced that 50 students have been selected as members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) for this upcoming school year. ConTAC provides high school students from across Ohio with a unique opportunity to collaborate and contribute ideas to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach program efforts.
Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend. The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.
City Seeking Voter Approval For Electric Aggregation
Voters in the City of Delaware will decide November 8 whether to let city officials negotiate for electricity on their behalf. City Council on Monday night voted to place the following question before City voters:. Shall the City of Delaware have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder
Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Stone Foltz death: 2 ex-frat members get jail time in Ohio
Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
