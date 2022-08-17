Kremlin Kingpin: 10 Victims Suspected To Have Been Poisoned By Vladimir Putin

Mega

Vladimir Putin ’s global killing spree first came into renewed focus in April 2018 with the poisoning of a turncoat Russian spy on British soil – and government officials believed the nerve toxin used in that attack had already been smuggled into the U.S. at the time of the Russian’s death, Radar has learned.

In a bid to prevent an attack in America, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly took “countermeasures” regarding Russian nationals who have entered the country in the past 15 months prior to the poisoning, and the measures have allegedly continued ever since.

Although reports on Putin’s “web of death” have continued regularly, the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Viktorovich Skripal , 66, and his daughter Yulia , 33, on March 4, 2018, renewed the crisis and kicked it into high gear.

According to source who spoke to the outlet, Skripal was a former officer of the Russian GRU, the nation’s military intelligence service. In 1994, he was posted to Madrid, Spain under diplomatic cover in the Russian military attache’s office. A year later, he was recruited by a British intelligence agent, and given the code name “Forthwith.”

Mega

“Best guess is the toxin is already here,” one official, who spoke to The Enquirer on the condition of anonymity, said at the time.

“You’re talking about one tool in a suite of weapons designed specifically for non-detection and specifically for the purposes of assassination on foreign soil. You could say we’re on ‘red alert!’”

For about the next nine years, Forthwith passed the vital Russian state secrets to Britain’s MI6, including the identities of about 300 agents working in the West.

Then, In December 2004, Skripal was arrested outside his home in Moscow’s Krylatskoye District, tried and convicted of high treason.

He ultimately received a 13-year sentence in August 2006, but only served four of the 13-year sentence before he was released as part of a spy swap with British intelligence.

Steven Hall , the CIA’s chief of Russia operations until 2015, said his English colleagues told him “we know the Russians have an active program of killing people in the U.K. who they don’t like.”

Richard Walton , Scotland Yard’s former counter-terror commander, also claimed Russian kill squads have become experts at “disguising murder” to look like heart attacks or suicide.

Sources also revealed that under Putin’s rule, Russia passed legislation giving its agents licenses to kill.

Mega

Skripal then settled in the English cathedral town of Salisbury and lived quietly until he was found slumped on a bench in April 2018. Next to him was his daughter Yulia.

Soon after, British authorities confirmed samples from the scene tested positive for Novichok, a Soviet-era, military-grade nerve toxin developed during the 1970s to evade detection. The news would come as little surprise to many in both Britain and the U.S. intelligence communities.

Perhaps the first known victim of Putin’s agents given “licenses to kill” was KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko , who was poisoned via tea with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006. He immediately died and the poisoning ignited an international incident.

But, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Litvinenko would be far from the last corpse to fall under Putin’s dastardly hand.

Since 2006, numerous other Russians have died as the result of suspected murder.

Stephen Curtis , another British lawyer who died in 2004 in a helicopter crash. Like Moss, he helped plutocrats get money out of Russia and into Britain.

Yuri Golubev helped launch the Russian firm Yukos Oil, which was later dismantled by the Kremlin. He died in 2007 of an apparent heart attack in London.

Oleg Erovinkin , a former top KGB official who was found dead in the back of his car in January 2017 after allegedly creating a “dirty dossier” against then-President Donald Trump.

Mega

Nicolai Glushkov – a friend of exiled Russian oligarch Boris Berezvosky , who was found hanged in the bathroom of his Ascot home in 2013 – was found dead with signs of suffocation on March 12, 2018.

Scot Young , Berezvosky’s British fixer, who was impaled on a spike after “falling” from a fourth-floor London window in 2014.

Stephen Moss , a British lawyer who died of an apparent heart attack in 2003 at the age of 46.

Sergei Protosenya , a wealthy Russia oil baron found dead in a suspected murder-suicide alongside his 47-year-old pregnant wife and their 13-year-old daughter from gunshot wounds in April 2022.

Vladislav Avayev , another Russian oil baron who – like Protosenya – was found dead in a suspected murder-suicide alongside his wife and their 18-year-old daughter. Protosenya was found hanging in a Spanish villa in April while his wife and daughter were found dead from multiple stab wounds.