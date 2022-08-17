Read full article on original website
Pledge of Allegiance Recited Before VCPS Board Meeting
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson received several calls from local patrons inquiring about the school district’s position on the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance prior to school board meetings. Johnson said, “The Valley City Public School Board has been reciting...
Nancy Thury
Nancy Thury, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, second-mom, and lover of dogs died Tuesday, August 18th at Sanford hospital in Bismarck, ND from an unexpected illness. Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Thury of Lawrence, KS/Parshall, ND; a son, Jeremy Thury, daughter-in-law Melissa, and two grandchildren, Ramsey and Merritt, of Jamestown, ND; a daughter, Jenni Leiste, husband Kyle, and four grandchildren, Oliver, Elijah, Emerson, and ILiza of Baldwin City, KS. Nancy also adored her two furbabies, Murphie and Finlie. According to her human children, she loved the fur children just as much as she did her human children.
Jimmies to Open 2022 Season at Montana Tech Tournament
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team begins the 2022 season Friday with a pair of matches at the Montana Tech tournament in Butte, Mont. UJ takes on No. 12 Eastern Oregon at 2 p.m. Friday, then at 6 p.m. the Jimmies square off against...
Program Encourages Engaging the North Country Trail
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Country Trail Association’s Sheyenne River Valley Chapter has opened their Sheyenne River Valley Challenge program. This new program is designed to challenge new people to get involved with the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCT) – the nation’s longest hiking trail – and the volunteers who build and maintain it in the Sheyenne River Valley.
Loboes Roll Maple River to Start 2022 Football Season
HOPE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Despite a weather delay in the first half on Friday night at Hope-Page High School, the #1 ranked LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes opened up the season with a 50-0 victory over Maple River. The reigning state champs in 9B wasted no time flexing their muscle in the...
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
Darlene Jackson (Hartman) Hanson
Arlene Jackson Hanson died August 17th, 2022 surrounded by friends and family at her home in Edgeley, ND. Darlene M. (Hartman) Jackson Hanson was born August 31, 1944 to Arthur W. and Adeline (Schrum) Hartman on a farm located in Ray Township in LaMoure County. She moved to Edgeley with her family in 1949 at the age of 5. She grew up in Edgeley and graduated from Edgeley High School.
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
Road Construction Notification In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 22nd, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Avenue SW and Winter Show Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The...
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
Flag Presentation Scheduled to Honor Local WWII Hero
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Vern Otterson, a 96-year-old World War II Veteran, will be presented a flag that was previously flown at the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer will be delivering the flag to the Fargo native on Thursday, August 25 at 11:00...
New Development Planned South Of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ground work for a new development is tentatively planned for this year along 8th Avenue South, South of I-94 in Valley City. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Fiest talked about the plan by H&G Holdings which stands for Bruce Hoyt and George Gaukler.
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
VCSU Athletics Streaming on YouTube This Season
Valley City, ND. (VCSU) – Valley City State University athletics will live stream all its home games on YouTube during the 2022-23 season. The new home to watch Viking Athletics is now at www.vcsuvikings.com/watch. The first broadcast of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, when the VCSU volleyball team hosts MSU-Northern at 10 a.m.
Jamestown Family Still Seeking Answers in Death of Son
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide. Today, the family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
