Maryland State Fair returns Aug. 25

By STAFF REPORT
The Dundalk Eagle
The Dundalk Eagle
 3 days ago
TIMONIUM — The sights and sounds of summer fun, fair foods and farm animals will soon return to Baltimore County for the 141st Maryland State Fair. The fair will stretch across three weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5; and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Buildings open on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Carnival Midway opens from 5 p.m. to closing time. On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday, buildings will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Carnival Midway will open from 10 a.m. to closing time. Gates open early at 9 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday and Labor Day Monday for early risers to watch the start of the livestock and horse shows.

