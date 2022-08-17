ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dele Alli set to complete Besiktas loan transfer ‘within hours’ with Everton midfielder having £6m option to buy in deal

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

DELE ALLI is set to complete his loan move to Besiktas within hours, according to reports.

The Everton midfielder, 26, only arrived at Goodison from Tottenham in January hoping to revive his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzJkx_0hKs6EdX00
Dele Alli is close to signing a season-long loan deal at Besiktas Credit: Getty

However, he has started just once under Frank Lampard and has slipped further down the pecking order following the arrival of Amadou Onana.

And now it is understood the former England star is closing in on a move abroad for the first time.

It was reported earlier in the week Besiktas were interested in landing Dele on loan for the season.

Now Foot Mercato state a deal is virtually done with a £6million option to make the switch permanent.

Dele is said to be "very keen" on the change of scene in Turkey and the chance to return to the kind of form that saw him crowned the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year and earn 36 caps.

He has had little effect at Everton and is yet to register a goal or assist in 13 appearances.

Just 38 minutes of action across the first two Premier League matches of the new campaign has compounded the Englishman's frustrations at his lack of game time.

It was reported earlier this month that Lampard was considering putting Alli into the team while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined with an injury.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Everton have lost their opening two games of the season to Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Winger Anthony Gordon led the line in both of those matches, with no recognised striker up front.

But Gordon may also be unavailable for this weekend's clash with Nottingham Forest as Chelsea attempt to close a deal for the 21-year-old.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Newcastle gives Man City big fright in 3-3 thriller in EPL

In years to come, if Newcastle is contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in soccer. Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle dished out in the first half of a rip-roaring 3-3 draw on Sunday. And when Kieran Trippier curled a stunning free kick into the top corner to put a rampant Newcastle 3-1 ahead in the 54th minute, it looked as if City was going to slump to one of its heaviest Premier League losses under Pep Guardiola. However, City is the champion for a reason and goals in the 60th by Erling Haaland and the 64th by Bernardo Silva — following a wondrous pass from Kevin De Bruyne — salvaged a point that will be gratefully accepted by Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Besiktas#Chelsea#Goodison#Tottenham#Pfa Young Player Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
684K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy