Utah State

eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years

If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Idaho State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What's in store for fall? National outlook calls for warm, dry autumn in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to break out your sweaters, plan your foliage-viewing trips and pick out a Halloween costume because fall is almost here. Though autumnal equinox is still a month away — Sept. 22 for those curious — meteorological fall is actually only two weeks away. It's close enough that the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its three-month outlook for September, October and November, which compose the meteorological season.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Less heat and more storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

What hunters should know for the 2022 Utah deer and elk hunts

Salt Lake City — Several years of ongoing drought conditions have impacted mule deer populations across the state. Here are a few things people hunting deer and elk in Utah this fall should know. Drought impacts deer by decreasing their body fat (because there are fewer plants and available...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency

PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

