Related
Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured
A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond
OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
York police work to identify suspects in Oceanside Store robbery
YORK, Maine — Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into The Oceanside Store in York early Wednesday morning. "The beverage cooler piqued their interest," according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. The two individuals reportedly stole a few hundred dollars worth...
Possible Hate Crimes Under Investigation Near Mosque in Portland, Maine
Police in Portland, Maine, say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
Investigation into assault of toddler leads to arrest in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A 2-year-old suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a man from Old Orchard Beach in July. Authorities were called to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 for a toddler with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Though officials did not provide further details, they...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
Man sought after attack in Manchester taken into custody, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier...
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
Tools and steel bars tossed from N.H. bridge onto traffic below
No injuries were reported after the items landed on I-293 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Multiple cars traveling on a New Hampshire interstate Thursday night were struck by several steel tools that appeared to be tossed from a bridge above. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. under the Queen City...
Trial ends for Maine man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man who attended the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wrapped up Friday. Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, faces 11 criminal charges in connection with the insurrection, and six of those charges are felonies. Among the charges, Fitzsimons is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested Thursday in Florida. He had been released several months ago from the federal prison in West Virginia where Bulger was beaten to death in 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.
Two people killed in Berwick crash identified
BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint
EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for giving undercover officer money to launder
A man from Winthrop was sentenced to prison for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds.
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
Maine man wanted for domestic violence, stalking and violation of protection orders
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man wanted on multiple warrants. They're looking for 31-year-old Tyler Turcotte of Shapleigh. The warrants are for domestic violence, stalking, and violation of protection orders. Deputies say his criminal activity has escalated recently and he needs to be...
