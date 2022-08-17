ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

MassLive.com

Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured

A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
ALBANY, NH
WMUR.com

Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond

OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
OSSIPEE, NH
NECN

Possible Hate Crimes Under Investigation Near Mosque in Portland, Maine

Police in Portland, Maine, say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
WMUR.com

Man sought after attack in Manchester taken into custody, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier...
MANCHESTER, NH
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Two people killed in Berwick crash identified

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
BERWICK, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPFO

5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
EXETER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
NATICK, MA
