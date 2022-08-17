ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIWiW_0hKs57VU00

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Specifically, Strzok argued that until the FBI obtained a warrant to seize the documents Trump refused to cooperate with the federal officials who were trying to recover them..

"We know he shares because this guy almost tweeted out major secrets," said anchor Tiffany Cross. "I want to direct your attention to the Iran missile tweet ... there was an image of the Iranian missile blowup, and it was exquisite intelligence, this is all according to a former official. And when they showed it to the president he said I'm tweeting it. And they essentially said, sir, we don't want to do it because people will understand our capabilities. His response was, I'm the president, I can declassify anything. That blows my mind, and I do wonder what exactly was Merrick Garland mulling over, because we've seen how he's been a threat to us for four years?"

"The president has the authority to classify and declassify things while he's in office, and what's critical, he's no longer in office," said Strzok. "He was not in office immediately following the inauguration on January 20th, so what you have to do is go back and look, and the biggest question in my mind is why did he have all the information? In the run-up you show former National Security Adviser John Bolton saying he thought it might be neat. In my mind, I would not be surprised, one, not just the material that the FBI recovered in the search warrant but those 15 boxes that the National Archives got much earlier in the year."

Strzok made clear he didn't buy that this was all simply down to Trump thinking it would be cool to have the information lying around at his resort.

"I think there's going to be turn out to be, one, highly, highly classified information, but, two, things that aren't just things he found neat," said Strzok. "I would be surprised if there weren't things that furthered his business interest, things he could use as leverage over people, things he could use to settle the scores. The biggest question in my mind is why on earth, having been told repeatedly by so many people, that he steadfastly refused to turn these things over and instead carried them all away. You know, I hope DOJ is content now with the FBI that they have recovered everything, but we're talking about a massive amount of information."

Watch below or at this link.

Comments / 120

George Smith
3d ago

Anyway you look at it, 45, you're going to jail. Can't wait to see your face. Don't get this massage wrong. We should not rejoyes when a person hits the ground. But we can be thankful for JUSTICE.

Reply(12)
44
David Bishop
3d ago

the Democrats didn't take the documents and neither did the Republican Donald Trump took them on his own free will and probably knew he shouldn't but like Cohen said trump will play what ever he has in hand if he thinks he can get away with it

Reply(3)
27
Anywhooo
3d ago

I find it disconcerning...that if it was ordinary citizens...we would have been led away in handcuffs and thrown in jail for espionage and treason against the United States...doesn't this bother anyone besides me.

Reply(4)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bolton
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi Agent#Ex Fbi#Msnbc#Reidout#Tiffany Cross#Iranian
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
18K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy