Cheney Forms New PAC After Conceding to Hageman
Before all the votes had been counted, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney did a 26-minute Facebook live video to announce that she has conceded to her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Cheney spent much of the concession speech talking about the threat posed by former President Donald Trump, and also spoke about...
Cheney Braces for Loss as Trump Tested in Wyoming and Alaska
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney’s team is...
PHOTO: Liz Cheney Casts Her Voting Ballot for Wyoming Primary
It's election day and all across Wyoming, residents are casting their ballots for a variety of positions across the state, the most noteworthy of which centers on the Wyoming Seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The battle lines have been drawn between current Representative Liz Cheney and the Trump-backed...
Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule
Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
Trump Congratulates Hageman, Thanks Wyoming, Says Cheney Can ‘Disappear Into Depths of Political Oblivion’
With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.
Cheney Concedes on Election Night
While the results in Wyoming are still being tallied, Representative Liz Cheney announced that she has conceded the race to Harriet Hageman on a Facebook live video.
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
Primary Election Results for Wyoming House of Representatives
It's going to be a full house, so to speak. Nine Wyoming House of Representative positions were up for grabs on Tuesday with 17 different people attempting to take a two-year seat. Based on unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's Elections Office, Tony Lock has defeated Joe MacGuire in...
Barrasso Congratulates Hageman on Her Victory
Announced in a press release, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso put out a statement supporting Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary. "Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border. Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
Wyoming ACLU Urges SCOTUS to Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming has joined the national ACLU and multiple ACLU state affiliates in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) establishes basic requirements to protect Native American children from continued forced...
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River
Dire consequences could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers may have to stop planting some crops. Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish. Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose cuts. And the government stopped short of imposing cuts on its own.
Wyoming to Mark Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Sunday
Law enforcement in Wyoming has seized more dosage units of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl so far in 2022 than it did in all of 2021, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. When prescribed correctly, fentanyl -- 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine --...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
Advocates for wild horses accuse federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Reno that up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade in Nevada’s high desert. They say it’s part of the government’s effort to appease ranchers by accelerating roundups of mustangs competing with private livestock for public forage across much of the drought-stricken West. The suit says it will cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars a year. Federal land managers had no comment.
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities have not released the child's name. Health officials believe the child became infected Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha. It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that is almost always fatal. Health officials say a Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Wyoming Food for Thought team holds $25,000 check from First Interstate Bank
Wednesday, August 10, First Interstate Bank awarded Wyoming Food for Thought a $25,000 Believe in Local grant for creating local, sustainable solutions to hunger by empowering neighbors and the community, providing services and resources, and educating through programs and opportunities. A First Interstate Bank Facebook post said, "Thank you, Wyoming...
Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming
Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming
Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
