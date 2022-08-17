ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Cheney Forms New PAC After Conceding to Hageman

Before all the votes had been counted, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney did a 26-minute Facebook live video to announce that she has conceded to her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Cheney spent much of the concession speech talking about the threat posed by former President Donald Trump, and also spoke about...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

PHOTO: Liz Cheney Casts Her Voting Ballot for Wyoming Primary

It's election day and all across Wyoming, residents are casting their ballots for a variety of positions across the state, the most noteworthy of which centers on the Wyoming Seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The battle lines have been drawn between current Representative Liz Cheney and the Trump-backed...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule

Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
K2 Radio

Primary Election Results for Wyoming House of Representatives

It's going to be a full house, so to speak. Nine Wyoming House of Representative positions were up for grabs on Tuesday with 17 different people attempting to take a two-year seat. Based on unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's Elections Office, Tony Lock has defeated Joe MacGuire in...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Barrasso Congratulates Hageman on Her Victory

Announced in a press release, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso put out a statement supporting Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary. "Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border. Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights

While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming ACLU Urges SCOTUS to Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming has joined the national ACLU and multiple ACLU state affiliates in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) establishes basic requirements to protect Native American children from continued forced...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Nbc#Gop#Democrats#Wyoming Game Fish Serve
K2 Radio

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

Dire consequences could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers may have to stop planting some crops. Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish. Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose cuts. And the government stopped short of imposing cuts on its own.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

Advocates for wild horses accuse federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Reno that up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade in Nevada’s high desert. They say it’s part of the government’s effort to appease ranchers by accelerating roundups of mustangs competing with private livestock for public forage across much of the drought-stricken West. The suit says it will cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars a year. Federal land managers had no comment.
NEVADA STATE
K2 Radio

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities have not released the child's name. Health officials believe the child became infected Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha. It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that is almost always fatal. Health officials say a Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
K2 Radio

Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming

Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy