FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are quickly approaching the one-month mark of July's historic flash flooding. In the mail yesterday, I got this letter. Many of you probably have too. The letter from Flagstar Bank, my mortgage company, outlines assistance they are offering and how to contact FEMA for additional help.
FEMA begins damage assessments in St. Clair County
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went door to door in the Metro East assessing damage from the historic August floods on Wednesday. Representatives began their assessment on Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, one of the hardest hit areas in St. Clair County.
You're not imagining it, the St. Louis mosquito population got a big boost
ST. LOUIS — "After the rains we did see an increase in what are called nuisance mosquitoes or flood plain mosquitoes," James Sayers said. Sayers' team works to manage the mosquito population in St. Louis County. He's the Environmental Manager for St. Louis County Public Health's Vector-borne Disease Control.
St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office needs more space for bodies
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County is paying extra to store bodies at funeral homes and in a trailer outside the County Medical Examiner’s Office. Some county officials are trying to get money to fix this issue. County Executive Sam Page called on the County Council to let...
Metro estimates months before return to normal service following flooding
ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit is estimating it will be several months before it can fully restore service on its red and blue lines in St. Louis and St. Louis County following last month's historic flooding. Metro released an update Tuesday on its efforts to restore MetroLink to normal...
'My faith is shaken': Flordell Hill residents react to 2 former clerks accused of stealing city funds
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Residents in Flordell Hills caught wind of a possible case of public corruption in their small St. Louis County town on Thursday. The city's former clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and assistant clerk Donna Thompson, 75, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing close to $663,000 dollars in city funds.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured in St. Louis County early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
Flordell Hills clerks accused of stealing $663,000 from tiny north St. Louis County town
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — For six years, Maureen Woodson, 68, and Donna Thompson, 75, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the town they were supposed to be serving as clerks, according to a federal grand jury indictment. The roommates used it to gamble online and at area casinos,...
St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects
ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the U.S. government expands incentives for renewable energy, a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court is moving the state in the opposite direction by halting a solar energy tax break that has been on the books for nearly a decade. Legislation signed Tuesday by...
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
58-year-old St. Charles man dead after being hit by vehicle in St. Charles County
BOSCHERTOWN, Mo. — A man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle. Police responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Highway 94 and Twillman Drive in St. Charles County for an incident involving a pedestrian struck. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said that Jeffrey Hunt, 58,...
Flood victim warns others to be aware of their risk level
LEMAY, Mo. — As record flooding has devastated parts of St. Louis, experts say your risk of flooding may be higher than you think. “We lost everything," said Sandy Starns, a flood victim. Once filled with memories, the home where Starns lived with her parents for 10 years is...
Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
St. Charles pub patrons split $100K Show Me Cash jackpot
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two Missouri Lottery players split a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased in St. Charles. The Missouri Lottery said the winning Show Me Cash ticket was bought from Lindenwood Pub at 138 N. Kingshighway St. The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Aug. 3 drawing: 3, 11, 12, 13 and 25.
Woman took $54K from disabled uncle using Cash App, indictment says
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been accused of stealing more than $66,000 from her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday, according to Missouri's Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office. Medrano is accused of using her uncle's debit...
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
