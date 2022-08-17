ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

5 On Your Side

'My faith is shaken': Flordell Hill residents react to 2 former clerks accused of stealing city funds

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Residents in Flordell Hills caught wind of a possible case of public corruption in their small St. Louis County town on Thursday. The city's former clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and assistant clerk Donna Thompson, 75, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing close to $663,000 dollars in city funds.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured in St. Louis County early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects

ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
5 On Your Side

Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Charles pub patrons split $100K Show Me Cash jackpot

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two Missouri Lottery players split a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased in St. Charles. The Missouri Lottery said the winning Show Me Cash ticket was bought from Lindenwood Pub at 138 N. Kingshighway St. The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Aug. 3 drawing: 3, 11, 12, 13 and 25.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
