WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati highlighting culture, community

CINCINNATI — The 34th Annual Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati this weekend. As one of 28 remaining national family reunion celebrations, the BFR celebrates, unifies and supports Black people with a variety of entertainment and activities. Cincinnati’s event draws approximately 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s event...
Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
WHIO Dayton

WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat, pool for the first time

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s two-week-old baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi got to explore their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
WLWT 5

Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
dailyphew.com

Family Finds Their Missing Dog Stuck In A Drain A Week Later

Seven days after going missing, a Cincinnati family locates their dog. A four-year-old black retriever mix named Edgar frequently leaves his house to play outside and roam the neighborhood. The dog, however, becomes extremely anxious during storms and searches for cover to shield himself from the loud noises. Edgar Ryan’s...
Fox 19

17-year-old shot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
cincinnatimagazine.com

Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way

There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
