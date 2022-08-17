Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
Senate's gourmet hotdogs return to OTR within Holiday Spirits
Daniel Wright's hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati highlighting culture, community
CINCINNATI — The 34th Annual Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati this weekend. As one of 28 remaining national family reunion celebrations, the BFR celebrates, unifies and supports Black people with a variety of entertainment and activities. Cincinnati’s event draws approximately 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s event...
WKRC
Award-winning Westwood winery closes its doors for good after 26 years
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local, award-winning winery closes for the last time after more than 25 years. Henke Winery in Westwood has been on Harrison Avenue for more than 20 years. In that time, Joe Henke has made a lot of friends and brought a sense of community to the corner where his winery is.
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
WKRC
Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra to perform movie scores during free concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra has a big event coming up that features movie music. Artistic director Eric Lechliter and CCJO board president Doug Lillibridge talk about "CCJO Goes to the Movies". It's 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Washington Park. It's absolutely free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, even your dogs.
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
Kids have already or are about to head back to school, but there's still loads you and your family can enjoy this weekend.
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department. Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a...
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
spectrumnews1.com
Influencer named grand marshal for Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion kicks off Aug. 18 — the last event of its kind in the nation. Orlando Chapman, who was named the grand marshal of the event, has a history with Cincinnati. He grew up on the city’s west end. “I pretty much...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat, pool for the first time
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s two-week-old baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi got to explore their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
spectrumnews1.com
Local mom encourages families to make the most of each day with travel, lifestyle website
CINCINNATI — With the end of summer near, it can be hard to find new and exciting activities to keep the kids busy. That's why one Cincinnati mom helps vet those experiences for families. What You Need To Know. Nedra McDaniel started Adventure Mom, a travel and lifestyle website,...
dailyphew.com
Family Finds Their Missing Dog Stuck In A Drain A Week Later
Seven days after going missing, a Cincinnati family locates their dog. A four-year-old black retriever mix named Edgar frequently leaves his house to play outside and roam the neighborhood. The dog, however, becomes extremely anxious during storms and searches for cover to shield himself from the loud noises. Edgar Ryan’s...
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way
There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
