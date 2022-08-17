ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Shelbyville, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

State Refund Checks Rolling Out

(Indianapolis, IN) - Check your mailbox this weekend for a check from the state, if you haven’t already received your tax rebate money. Recently the Indiana General Assembly agreed to issue each taxpayer a $200 refund from the state’s surplus to help offset the effects of inflation. According...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Waltz
Person
John Keeler
Current Publishing

Carmel officer resigns after arrest for identity deception

A Carmel Police Dept. officer resigned Aug. 18 after being charged with identity deception in Clay County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andrew Longyear, who began working for CPD in June 2021, is accused of creating a Facebook account using a name similar to a man he was unacquainted with in Georgia and using the man’s photos on the fake account.
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wamwamfm.com

Former Carmel Officer Facing Charges

A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police say he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments about someone running for sheriff in a Facebook chatter group. According to court records, 32-year-old Andrew Longyear of Fishers used photos of a Georgia...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Casino#Fbi#Republican#Centaur Gaming
Washington Examiner

Indiana GOP chooses nominee for late Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat

The Indiana Republican Party selected its nominee Saturday to compete for the seat of Jackie Walorski after the Republican lawmaker was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Following a daylong caucus, over 500 precinct committee members chose Rudy Yakym as the Republican nominee for a special election to...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
CARMEL, IN
95.3 MNC

Man who shot Officer Shahanavaz faces life in prison

A pair of sunglasses were set on a podium Wednesday morning by Matt Shahanavaz, Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahanavaz’s father. He wore the glasses, as he had since he was a kid, because his eyes were especially sensitive to light. The glasses were what he brought to a press conference where Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced he would seek the death penalty for Carl Boards, III, the man accused of shooting Shahanavaz multiple times.
ELWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
FOX59

Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was being used on social media by […]
WANE-TV

Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy