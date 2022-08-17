Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
Muncie business facing 2 federal class action lawsuits for a data breach
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie business is facing two federal class action lawsuits over a data breach. The lawsuits against Accutech Systems Corp., obtained by 13News, were filed in California and Indiana. They claim a data breach August 2021 exposed personal and financial information for nearly 40,000 people. The...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
Indiana provider, hospitals prepare for new abortion law
In less than a month, Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect. Right now, many abortion providers in the state are grappling about what to do next.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
hometownnewsnow.com
State Refund Checks Rolling Out
(Indianapolis, IN) - Check your mailbox this weekend for a check from the state, if you haven’t already received your tax rebate money. Recently the Indiana General Assembly agreed to issue each taxpayer a $200 refund from the state’s surplus to help offset the effects of inflation. According...
Carmel woman gets 3 years in prison, probation for rape of special needs minor
CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor. Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal on Thursday and was sentenced to […]
Current Publishing
Carmel officer resigns after arrest for identity deception
A Carmel Police Dept. officer resigned Aug. 18 after being charged with identity deception in Clay County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andrew Longyear, who began working for CPD in June 2021, is accused of creating a Facebook account using a name similar to a man he was unacquainted with in Georgia and using the man’s photos on the fake account.
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
wamwamfm.com
Former Carmel Officer Facing Charges
A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police say he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments about someone running for sheriff in a Facebook chatter group. According to court records, 32-year-old Andrew Longyear of Fishers used photos of a Georgia...
Washington Examiner
Indiana GOP chooses nominee for late Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat
The Indiana Republican Party selected its nominee Saturday to compete for the seat of Jackie Walorski after the Republican lawmaker was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Following a daylong caucus, over 500 precinct committee members chose Rudy Yakym as the Republican nominee for a special election to...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
95.3 MNC
Man who shot Officer Shahanavaz faces life in prison
A pair of sunglasses were set on a podium Wednesday morning by Matt Shahanavaz, Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahanavaz’s father. He wore the glasses, as he had since he was a kid, because his eyes were especially sensitive to light. The glasses were what he brought to a press conference where Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced he would seek the death penalty for Carl Boards, III, the man accused of shooting Shahanavaz multiple times.
Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was being used on social media by […]
WANE-TV
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
WTHR
Microchip helps Florida couple reunite with stolen dog found in Indiana 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
WTHR
