Indianapolis, IN

Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Reggie Perry is still a free agent on August 17. The former McDonald's All-American has played for the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.

On August 17, Reggie Perry is still a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

Over the summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest in five games.

He was the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Clippers, but actually played his rookie season in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Nets, he played in 26 games and averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

This past season was his second year in the NBA, and he played in ten games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers.

He averaged a very solid 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in those games.

Right now, he is still just 22-years-old, and was a former top recruit.

ESPN had him ranked as a four star recruit and the 29th best player in the high school class of 2018.

He was a McDonald's All-American, and ended up playing his college basketball at Mississippi State.

He played two seasons in college, and during his sophomore year averaged a very impressive 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

While his NBA career has been underwhelming to date, he was a very well regarded prospect coming out of high school.

In college, he also showed the kind of player that he can be.

Therefore, he is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
