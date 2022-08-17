Read full article on original website
Owen Wilson won’t give Loki updates because of the Marvel police
Owen Wilson is quickly learning that when you’re part of the Marvel machine, loose lips sink ships. He is currently filming the second season of Loki, but he is absolutely not allowed to talk about it. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wilson said; “Yeah, we’re doing Loki. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is...
National Treasure 3 is “really good” so far, Nicolas Cage involved
According to executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the development of National Treasure 3 is going really well so far. By the sounds of it, Nicolas Cage is set to be involved in the adventure movie project too, reprising his role from the 2000s movies, which is sure to delight fans of the franchise.
Avatar removed from Disney Plus ahead of theatrical re-release
Sorry Avatar aficionados, you will have to drop your weekly visits to Pandora for now, because the first Avatar movie (from 2009) has been removed from Disney Plus ahead of its theatrical re-release. Avatar will be released in theatres in September, to sufficiently prepare us all for Avatar: The Way of Water to come out in December. It will also help secure its position at the top of the all-time global box office charts too, of course.
Thunderbolts release date – when is the Marvel movie coming out?
What is the Thunderbolts release date? The never-ending MCU machine rolls on, and with its expansion comes the opportunity for more MCU characters to get their moment in the spotlight. With Marvel’s Phase 4 coming to an end soon, it’s time to look ahead to Phase 5 and beyond, and that’s where Thunderbolts come in.
How long is the new Dragon Ball movie?
How long is the new Dragon Ball movie? There’s a brand new animated movie from the world of Saiyans and Namekians, featuring fan favourite Dragon Ball characters like Piccolo and Gohan. Based on the stories from the original anime series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is an epic action movie which pits our heroes against the newly reformed Red Ribbon Army.
Michelle Yeoh reveals why Tarantino didn’t cast her in Kill Bill
Michelle Yeoh has been having a successful few years, with Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi, and now Everything Everywhere All at Once bringing talk of an Oscar nomination. In a new interview with Town and Country Magazine, she discusses how close she came to being in a Tarantino movie. Tarantino has...
Dwayne Johnson calls Black Adam a “once-in-a-career” role
We’re all gearing up for Dwayne Johnson coming to the DCEU in Black Adam. He’s been talking up a storm about the action movie, to the point he considers this a pivotal role for his time in Hollywood. As he tells Total Film, he’s deeply committed to this enterprise.
Furious 7 reportedly cut a stunt because it was too dangerous
The Fast and Furious movies are packed with mind-blowing stunts. However, sometimes even a seasoned action movie franchise needs to know when to put the breaks on things. According to TMZ, the high-speed film, Furious 7, had a stunt that was so risky that it was cancelled by the studio before it ever hit the big screen.
Surprise Sandman episode just dropped on Netflix
Surprise, Sandman Stans! A new episode of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman has just dropped on Netflix. The two-part bonus episode will feature A Dream of a Thousand Cats (which will be animated), and Calliope (which is live-action). While fans of the DC Comics have been overwhelmingly happy with the...
She-Hulk got review bombed on IMDb
Everything is subjective, but the internet has a tendency to skew perspective at times. She-Hulk, the new Marvel series on Disney Plus, isn’t attracted many fans who are men over 30. In fact, there appears to have been some review-bombing going on over at IMDb. If you at the...
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Piccolo’s new form explained
Dragon Ball Z fans love a good transformation. Ever since a young Goku looked up at a full moon and turned into a powerful ape, changing form has been a staple of the anime series, but not every Dragon Ball Z character‘s been blessed with one. Piccolo, for example, has never had a real transformation.
Tom Selleck nearly played Indiana Jones
It’s now hard to imagine anyone but Harrison Ford donning a fedora and brandishing a whip as one Indiana Jones – hot professor and international archeologist adventurer. But it came incredibly close to not being him at all. Mere weeks before filming began, the role was set to be played by Tom Selleck – best known in the 80s for Magnum PI and Three Men and a Baby.
George RR Martin had mixed feelings visiting Game of Thrones set
George RR Martin is currently ‘busy’ writing the final two novels in his Song of Ice and Fire series – as he has been for the last decade. He’s also anticipating the release of House of the Dragon – the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO on August 21, 2022.
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer reboot reportedly in “purgatory”
It’s been a long old century since 2018, and an awful lot has happened. While at the same time, we seem to have been stuck in a kind of purgatory since 2020 – and time has stopped. All the way back in 2018, a reboot of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series was mooted. But like the rest of us, it’s apparently on “pause.”
Elijah Wood joins the cast of Yellowjackets
Things are hotting up with Yellowjackets season two, and there have been several casting announcements made recently. The most exciting of which is that Christina Ricci’s fellow child-star-of-the-90s, Elijah Wood, is joining the ensemble. Other announcements that have been made include Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose will be the...
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Hilarious Euphoria blooper reel recreates Brokeback Mountain scene
HBO has released the official blooper reel for season two of Euphoria and it shows that the cast managed to have a few laughs in amongst all of the sex-and-drugs related angst. It looks as though Zendaya (who plays Rue) and Hunter Schafer (who plays her girlfriend Jules) had a...
Beverly Hills Cop 4 starts filming soon, coming to Netflix
We’ve already had a Coming to America sequel, 33 years after the last movie’s release in 1988. And now, Eddie Murphy is continuing the legacy sequel game, nearly 30 years after the release of comedic action movie Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994. Coming 2 America went to...
