WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times in at a Gainesville gas station. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Williston Police Department arrested Dexter Hall, 36. Their investigation revealed that he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Wawa on Archer Road and then drove off.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions. The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate. Their horses showed their skills doing dressage...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
cw34.com

WATCH: Driver smashes through fence in run from police in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver turned a fence into splinters during a police chase in central Florida. It's all caught on camera in Marion County. On Aug. 11, around 9:20 a.m., Ocala Police chased man at the wheel of a Mazda, reported stolen from a home about an hour earlier.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa

Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County residents head to the polls before the early voting deadline. With a few days away from the primary election the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is searching for additional election workers. Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect. Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect. Chiefland...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

OPD arrests man connected to federal prison murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers held arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia. Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of...
OCALA, FL

