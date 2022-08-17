Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Some Florida counties to test wastewater for polio after it surfaces in other states
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since the U.S. declared polio officially eradicated in 1979, Floridians are concerned about their odds of getting the disease. Florida is beginning the groundwork to learn if polio is in the state after one person was diagnosed with paralytic polio in Rockland County, New York, and the disease was discovered in New York City’s wastewater.
Essential Workers Such As Teachers And Healthcare Professionals Are Revealing How Much They Are Paid For Their Labor, And It's Mind-Boggling
"I have been punched, bitten, kicked, had objects such as desks thrown at me, had hair ripped out, etc. All for $20 an hour."
Comments / 0