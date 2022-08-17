Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
williamsonherald.com
The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
williamsonherald.com
Bark 'n Splash Bash to return to Longview Recreation Center
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the fourth annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event, to be held from 9...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Centennial, Nolensville and Brentwood among WillCo Week 1 winners
Brendan Jones threw for three touchdowns, Taner Lee rushed for two more and the Centennial High School football team kicked off the 2022 season with a Week 1 victory at Overton in Nashville. Jones and Lee paced the offense in a 38-28 victory over the Wildcats. Defensively, Keegan Scruggs and...
williamsonherald.com
Raise the Roofs announces sellout; silent auction still live
Friends of Franklin Parks invited the community to join in “building the dream together,” and it responded — the 11th annual Raise the Roofs fundraiser, to be held Saturday at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, sold out in record time. Organizers, sponsors, volunteers and table hosts are...
williamsonherald.com
Football: MBA too much for Ravenwood in opener
BRENTWOOD — In a game that had a taste of the Egg Bowl, Chris Parson found himself scrambling. The Ravenwood High School senior quarterback was continuously harassed and hounded by the Montgomery Bell Academy defense on Friday night during the Raptors’ 46-20 season-opening home loss to the Big Red.
williamsonherald.com
Sun Records to expand Sun Diner to Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, to Franklin. The new Sun Diner location will offer iconic dishes, including Nashville hot chicken and waffles, Love Me Tenders and The King’s Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Monte Cristo for pickup and delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction — the innovative restaurant e-commerce growth platform — consumers will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash.
williamsonherald.com
Football: Page hands Fairview rare shutout in Battle of 840
FAIRVIEW – The Page High School football team accomplished the improbable almost in spite of itself. The Patriots stopped host Fairview cold on the road 19-0 handing the home team their first shutout loss since November of 2015. And they did it despite giving up 95 yards thanks to a bloated 12 penalties.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood Academy mourning after passing of recent graduate Luke Knox
Longtime Brentwood Academy football coach Cody White remembers Luke Knox and how close he and his senior teammates were leading up to the Eagles' 2017 Division II-AAA state championship. “They all just meshed so well together, and he was an absolute pleasure to be around,” White said of the 2018...
williamsonherald.com
Power out, traffic snarled in Franklin after empty school bus crash
An early morning school bus accident wiped out power service in most of Franklin‘s east side and created traffic headaches at major intersections from Downtown to Interstate 65, according to multiple reports on Friday. At 6:30 a.m., an empty Williamson County Schools bus traveling east on Highway 96 East...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Eagles focused on 'BA way' entering new campaign
BRENTWOOD – From the weight room to the film room to the field, the members of the Brentwood Academy football program have a certain way of doing things. And based on the success of the program, it’s clear the system works. Year in and year out, the Eagles are widely regarded as legitimate contenders for the state championship – and this year is no exception.
