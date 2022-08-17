Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Topgolf underway; BLM building demo’d
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The vacant land at 220 Carillon Dr. N. is now bustling with tractors and cranes hoisting metal beams as Topgolf’s vertical construction is underway. In March, the St. Pete Catalyst reported that the group received an extension to commence construction and...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City
St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue leaders need a financial lifeline
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District needs a financial lifeline. The fire district operates three fire stations in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and Unincorporated Oakhurst.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022
The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
City approves DevMar’s planned 20-story tower
The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously approved DevMar’s newest project – a 20-story residential tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro, a 100-unit apartment project underway in the Edge District, has submitted plans to build Sky St. Pete, which will consist of 246 apartment units and a 241-space parking garage located at 1624, 1642, 1650 and 1662 Burlington Avenue North.
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable...
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!
Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly. In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. A car hit a bicyclist during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Work begins on long-discussed Palm Harbor Roundabout
Work is now underway on a new roundabout at a busy and crash-prone intersection at Alt 19 and Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor.
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridainsider.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Tampa Housing Authority working to take over apartment complex after death
The Tampa Housing Authority is working to take over an apartment complex after a carbon monoxide leak from generators running inside all night hospitalized at least two people earlier this year.
observernews.net
Reserve your seat now for Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food tour
The Enterprising Latinas will host the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tours between noon and 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27. “We are excited to welcome visitors from across Tampa Bay to Wimauma and be able to share what we love about our community through its food, heritage, and special stories,” said Liz Gutierrez, CEO & Founder of the Enterprising Latinas. “The food tours continue our mission of creating pathways of opportunity for women and expanding economic growth to benefit Wimauma’s low-income residents.”
Comments / 0