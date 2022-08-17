ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair Bluffs, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Topgolf underway; BLM building demo’d

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The vacant land at 220 Carillon Dr. N. is now bustling with tractors and cranes hoisting metal beams as Topgolf’s vertical construction is underway. In March, the St. Pete Catalyst reported that the group received an extension to commence construction and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City

St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City approves DevMar’s planned 20-story tower

The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously approved DevMar’s newest project – a 20-story residential tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro, a 100-unit apartment project underway in the Edge District, has submitted plans to build Sky St. Pete, which will consist of 246 apartment units and a 241-space parking garage located at 1624, 1642, 1650 and 1662 Burlington Avenue North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!

Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly. In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. A car hit a bicyclist during the...
TAMPA, FL
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Reserve your seat now for Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food tour

The Enterprising Latinas will host the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tours between noon and 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27. “We are excited to welcome visitors from across Tampa Bay to Wimauma and be able to share what we love about our community through its food, heritage, and special stories,” said Liz Gutierrez, CEO & Founder of the Enterprising Latinas. “The food tours continue our mission of creating pathways of opportunity for women and expanding economic growth to benefit Wimauma’s low-income residents.”
WIMAUMA, FL

