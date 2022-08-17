Read full article on original website
KIMT
University of Minnesota Rochester honored for 'equity and inclusion'
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) has received an award for equity and inclusion. The recognition from Colleges of Distinction, which describes itself as an advocate for schools that excel in the areas of engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes, is for UMR’s “concerted effort to promote fair treatment and access at all levels, with resources and programming that grant extra support to underrepresented communities.”
KIMT
Students get ready for school with Back to School Block Party
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's hard to believe in just a few weeks RPS students will be back in the classroom again. To get them ready for the school year, a party was held on Saturday in Reverend Martin Luther King Jr Park. Families stopped by the park to enjoy one of...
KIMT
Nora Springs pet groomer is August's Entrepreneur of the Month
MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Slinger of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Nora Springs has been named the August 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center are honoring Slinger, who opened her full-service grooming business in 2018 after working for several years as a funeral director, and then at MercyOne North Iowa.
KIMT
UMR prepares to head back to school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just a couple weeks, the University of Minnesota Rochester will be heading back to campus for the start of its fall semester - which will look a little bit different than it has the past couple of years due to COVID-19. Faculty and staff have been looking forward to the students return all summer.
KIMT
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new Longfellow Elementary School
Rochester, Minn. - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated a new elementary school as it welcomes students and staff in Rochester. Teachers and students at Longfellow Elementary School, alongside Mayor Kim Norton and local politicians, gathered to celebrate the new facility on Thursday. The construction costed $33 million and Superintendent Kent...
medcitybeat.com
Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park
A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
KIMT
Rochester Civic Theatre Company asking for more city funding in 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre Company is asking the City of Rochester to allocate more funding for its operations in 2023. The Rochester Civic Theatre's Managing Director Misha Johnson said the city decreased its funding in the past couple of years due to the theatre's expenses, which were cut down after the theatre joined the Mayo Civic Center in a one roof agreement.
KIMT
With the start of the school year looming, Rochester Public Schools say need for substitute teachers remains high
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As kids get ready to go back to school, the Rochester Public School District wants to remind the public that substitute teachers are still needed. RPS' Human Resource Coordinator Julie Jimenez Coles. said the district's substitute teacher system took a big hit during COVID-19, which dropped the number of available substitute teachers from around 240 to 45.
KIMT
Olmsted County donating $90,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Being able to afford food is a common concern these days for many area residents. Now Olmsted County is increasing funding to a Rochester food bank to help ease worries about food insecurity. The county is giving $90,000 to Chanel One. The main goal is making sure the...
KIMT
16th annual Tee it Up for the Troops event honors and celebrates area veterans
Rochester, Minn. - Thursday was dedicated to honoring all veterans in our community as part of the 16th annual Tee it Up for the Troops event. The fundraiser started big by taking to the skies as two Navy Seals parachuted onto the Willow Creek Golf Course as a large crowd cheered them on.
KIMT
Minnesota's July jobs report shows low unemployment, slowing labor force growth
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) jobs report for July lists the unemployment rate at 1.8%, which is lower than the United State's rate of 3.5%. DEED's report also said labor force growth is slowing in the state, which is in line with the national rate.
KIMT
Biosciences Facility to Open Next Week
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Southeast Minnesota today. Stopping in Austin to tour the new facility for "Nu-Tek" Biosciences.
KIMT
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
KIMT
Two law enforcement agencies raise money for Special Olympics
ROCHESTER, Minn. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spent Friday morning raising money for Special Olympics in a unique way. Both agencies joined together for the "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser. The money raised while they spent time camped out at a local Dunkin' goes to help make sure Special Olympics athletes are able to participate in sports throughout southeastern Minnesota. Both agencies have been holding the fundraiser for five years.
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
KIMT
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
steeledodgenews.com
‘Kindness goes a long way’
When Mike and Trudy Pierce moved to Owatonna in 1974, Trudy wanted to find new friends. The search led her to the Steele County 4-H program and, 48 years later, an award for the couple as this year’s Steele County Outstanding Seniors. “My very first job in 1974 I...
