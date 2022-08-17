ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Bronny James, LeBron James' son, play for UNC basketball or Duke? Here are the odds

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has yet to take his first college visit, but that hasn't stopped the speculation on where he might play college basketball.

Bovada — an online sportsbook — has released gambling odds on James' college destination with Oregon (-200) as the frontrunner and UNC basketball (+350) not far behind. Duke (+800), which will start this season under first-year coach Jon Scheyer, is fourth.

James, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, is a four-star prospect and the No. 49 player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bronny has only received an offer from North Carolina Central so far.

BRONNY TO DUKE?:Program remains 'involved' with star recruit, per reports

HIGHLIGHT REEL:Bronny James slams stunning poster dunk in France – and LeBron James loves it

EYEBALL TEST:Here is what I learned by evaluating Bronny James play in person

On Tuesday, LeBron, who skipped college and went straight to the NBA, tweeted that his son "hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him."

Bronny James' betting odds according to Bovada

  • Oregon -200
  • North Carolina +350
  • UCLA +500
  • Duke +800
  • Kentucky +950
  • Kansas +1200
  • Ohio State +1500

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

North Carolina high school football: Top performers, scores from Week 1 in Fayetteville area

Seven high school football teams in Fayetteville started the 2022 season Thursday night.  Cape Fear, Douglas Byrd, E.E. Smith, Gray’s Creek, Seventy-First, South View and Westover moved their games due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms Friday.  The Colts, Eagles, Bears, Falcons and Wolverines earned victories as Cumberland County's teams finished the opening night...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
tag24.com

Joshua Horton becomes the North Carolina Tar Heel's newest commit

Horton, who ranks a top-100 lineman in the country, reached the Georgia High school 6A State title game last season, in which he worked up 81 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, and three sacks. This outstanding season performance earned Region 4 AAAAAA honors. In his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder impressed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
