Mike McDaniel truly coaches both sides of ball, not just Tua, offense | Schad

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted three times on Tuesday, including once by rising star safety Jevon Holland.

But when Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about it the next day, he didn't focus exclusively on Tua or the offense or his play-calling.

Instead, McDaniel talked about Miami's defense, which recorded six team interceptions by Holland, Brandon Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson.

"It's almost like, it makes you as a head coach, you just feel completely bipolar at times," McDaniel said. "So like, I'm happy and I'm sad."

That McDaniel can see the bigger picture, taking a wider-lens view than former head coach and play-caller Adam Gase once did, is the biggest takeaway here.

Gase was completely detached from Miami's defense. And McDaniel is entirely committed to never letting that happen.

Recall that Gase would sometimes sit on equipment trunks on the sideline while Miami's defense was on the field. Terrible optics.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa tossed two more interceptions, both to Holland. So that's three interceptions in two days of Tua by Holland, who may be a Pro Bowler as soon as this season.

Some of these interceptions were in game-specific situations, so there should not be widespread panic. Yes, Tua would like to have had a few throws back.

Tua Tagovailoa has five interceptions in two days

But even Tua recognized after Wednesday's practice that Holland is a stud. In addition to the interceptions, Holland (aka Snowman for jersey 8), also had the play of the day, a long pass break-up on a Tua-to-Tyreek Hill attempt.

"Really good," Tua said. "Oh my gosh. I mean, he's made tremendous plays, you know, for me trying to read off my read keys. You know, he's made tremendous plays and not just today but throughout the entire camp. And, you know, the plays that he's made is only getting me better, only getting our route distribution better and our timing better offensively. So you know, props to JH."

Tua is right. He's routinely facing one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL in practice. And he hasn't even yet had to deal with Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones, out with a lower leg injury.

McDaniel can't be thrilled that Miami's quarterbacks tossed a total of nine interceptions in two practices. That's five by Tua, three by Skylar Thompand one by Teddy Bridgewater.

But he's not overreacting. And he does have an understanding that Miami is talented enough to have a Top 5 NFL defense.

"I really like the periods that within the period are back and forth," McDaniel said. "That's when I'm simultaneously happy because, you know, when you're going, every play doesn't work on both sides of the ball, ever. You don't want to see complete domination by either side. You're looking for parity."

Miami's offense has had plenty of encouraging moments this training camp. There have been outstanding plays by Tua and Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle in particular.

The last few days have just been tougher for Miami's offense.

Tua Tagovailoa wants to play on Saturday

After practice, Tua said he hopes to play on Saturday night against the Raiders. McDaniel has been non-committal publicly.

McDaniel does want to call plays into Tua's headset, from the sideline at Hard Rock Stadium, at some point in the final two preseason games. Waddle has missed practice recently and may not be available Saturday night.

But if left tackle Terron Armstead is up for at least a couple of series at left tackle, the benefit would outweigh the risk in our opinion.

At the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, McDaniel addressed the entire team, on the field, in an animated fashion. It was unclear if he was upset about the interceptions or the red zone performance of the offense or defense.

It turns out McDaniel let the team know he was actually more satisfied with this overall practice than the day before. It was a practice that was more up to Dolphins standards, running back Raheem Mostert explained.

It wasn't just about Miami's offense and wasn't just about Miami's defense. McDaniel seems genuinely invested in both sides of the ball. And there is great value to that.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling after second preseason game?

The Dolphins’ 15-13 loss to the Raiders on Saturday night marked the preseason debut for several starters who were held out of the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the first-team offense and defense played two series before ceding the rest of the night to backups and reserves who continue to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. With the deadline to trim the roster to 80 players at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the final cutdown deadline a little over a week away, it won’t be long until the Dolphins have the team they’ll take into Week 1.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
