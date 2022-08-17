Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Related
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26
BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest. 282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester. 15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester. But four turnovers and 1 for...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Waynesville 14, Clinton-Massie 7
WAYNESVILLE — The paddle is returning to Waynesville for the first time since 2011. The Spartans took down the defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie Falcons 14-7 Friday in the Battle for the Paddle between the rivals separated by Caesar Creek Lake. “This was (Waynesville’s) Super Bowl. They came...
wnewsj.com
Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory
WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCPO
Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
wnewsj.com
Tipp topples tennis Hurricane 5-0 at LFTC
MASON — The Wilmington High School tennis team was overwhelmed Friday by Tippecanoe 5-0 in the Ohio Tennics Coaches Association State Team Tournament on the WHS courts. Chandni Sharma won the only game for WHS, who is now 0-4 on the year. SUMMARY. Aug 19, 2022. OTCA State Team...
wnewsj.com
Prater, Balon win marathon, lift EC to win over BHS
LEES CREEK — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won a marathon doubles match Thursday to give East Clinton a 3-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division tennis action. East Clinton is 1-2 with all matches against National Division rivals. The win over Blanchester is the first since 2018 for East Clinton, coach Doug Stehlin said.
wnewsj.com
Massie tops Georgetown in battle of division leaders
GEORGETOWN — In a battle of division leaders, Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 4-1 Thursday in girls tennis action in Brown County. The Falcons, 5-0 overall, and the G-Men, now 4-1, are on top of their respective SBAAC divisions — Massie tied with Goshen in the American and Georgetown in the National.
RELATED PEOPLE
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country
Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
wnewsj.com
Falcon freshmen soar in 42-6 win over Moeller
CINCINNATI — Despite being outmanned nearly 4-1 on the sideline, Clinton-Massie’s freshman football team pounded Archbishop Moeller 42-6 Thursday. Coach Jeskee Zantene said, “It was a total team effort with several kids finding the end zone. I thought we were the more physical team and we executed at a high level.”
linknky.com
Football’s first weekend is here: A quick look at the matchups
While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester golfers record season-best scores versus WC
HAMERSVILLE — Blanchester played West Clermont in girls golf Thursday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster both recorded their season best nine-hole score — Hupp 59 and Brewster 62, coach Jamey Grogg said. “Even though we do not have a full team, it was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middletown, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loveland football team will have a game with Middletown on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Middletown .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
Fox 19
Deteriorating stadium forces NKY high-school football team to relocate
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - High-school football is underway, but one team won’t get to play on their historic home field due to the condition of the stands. Newport High School’s turf field was updated in 2015 after flooding. Despite that, the turf won’t get any play in 2022 because the stadium seats are dilapidated.
WLWT 5
High school football players to wear helmets honoring fallen Clermont County deputy
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Friday night lights are finally back. Starting Friday, many schools across the Cincinnati region play their first football games of the season, including Williamsburg High School. The team will be playing with a special helmet at Friday's game. The badge is in honor of Williamsburg alumni...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings
I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest. in covering my book release. I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,. Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,. Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
WLWT 5
Rain and storms return to start off the weekend
CINCINNATI — Don't let our Saturday morning sunshine fool you. Showers and storms are back for the afternoon as a storm center drops into the Ohio Valley this weekend. We start Saturday with sunshine and muggy temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon,. we warm to the mid 80s.
wnewsj.com
Dinner in the Fields served up by Leadership Clinton
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Leadership Clinton programming. The new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
Comments / 0