August is National Black Business Month! Here are the local businesses offering deals

Black Business Month is here, and it's time to celebrate our local entrepreneurs.

Black Business Month is celebrated annually in August to acknowledge and appreciate Black-owned businesses and their contributions to our economy. Approximately 10% of all American businesses are Black-owned, according to National Today . The primary industries in which Black-owned businesses operate include healthcare, social work, repair and maintenance, beauty salons, restaurants and more.

So, how did this annual celebration start?

History of Black Business Month

Entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan and eAccess Corp. President John William Templeton founded Black Business Month in 2004. Their goal was to empower Black business owners all over the country, while also highlighting the unique challenges so many of them face.

This annual month-long event gives consumers and proprietors a chance to support Black businesses. It also provides a platform for the businesses to grow and build generational wealth.

Continue below for a list of local Black-owned businesses with deals and promotions going on this month.

Blossoms Florist

Blossoms Florist is a Black-owned floral shop that has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in weddings, funerals, corporate events and rentals. It's offering summer bouquets for $59.95 (original value of $90). You can also set up a free wedding consultation and receive a complimentary toss bouquet.

Open by appointment only; call or go online to book. 8711 Reading Road, Reading.

Davis Cookie Collection

Davis Cookie Collection is offering 10% off its warm create-a-dozen package. Customers pick their mix-ins, and the store bakes the cookies on the spot. This offer is valid in-store only with promo code: Black2022.

Open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 1-6 p.m. 4926 Reading Road, Bond Hill.

Glam Chixx Make-up & Beauty Bar

Glam Chixx Make-up & Beauty Bar offers various makeup services and beauty products, as well as detailed makeup lessons for clients. During August, the salon is offering two full-face makeup applications for $100 if customers bring a friend.

Book an appointment online . 10948 Reading Road, Cincinnati .

Hang Ups 513

Hang Ups 513 , an installation and home mounting service that works in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky areas, is offering 10% off installations as long as you mention Black Business Month during booking or at the time of service.

Book an appointment online .

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt 's Harper’s Station location is offering a buy-one-get-one cup of frozen yogurt with toppings also available. The free cup is of equal or lesser price. This offer is valid until Sept. 15.

Open seven days a week from 2-10 p.m. 11397 Montgomery Road, Store C, Symmes Township .

Natural Shea Care

Natural Shea Care , a Loveland-based skincare company, is offering $5 off scented products on its website with promo code: SHEASUMMER. Natural Shea Care products are also available in Kroger, Jungle Jim's International Market, Target and Amazon.

Pretty Please Makeup Studio

Shop from Pretty Please Makeup Studio 's Heart Collection, and 10% of proceeds will go to caregivers of people with several medical conditions.

Open Tuesday-Saturday or by appointment. 500 E. Ross Ave., Cincinnati .

Revel Urban Winery

Revel Urban Winery is celebrating Black Business Month with a "rosé all day" special, including $2 off Revel rosé all day until the end of the month. This deal includes six and nine-ounce pours, bottles and frozen rosé slushies.

Open Wednesdays from 5-10 p.m., Thursdays from 5-11 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m.-1 a.m. and Sundays from noon-7 p.m. 111 E. 12th St., Cincinnati .

Style and Grace Consignments

Style and Grace Consignment s , a Black-owned online shopping platform, is offering a sale up to 50% off women's clothing from Aug. 19-21. This sale does not include clothing for men or children, shoes or accessories.

The Passion Plate

Chef Kymberly Wilbon brought her self-described SOUL (Seasonal, Organic, Unexpected, and Local) food from New York City to Cincinnati. She offers catering services and healthy meals for pickup only through The Passion Plate . This month, she is featuring a $15 Southern soul bowl that includes three pieces of barbecue oven-fried Chicken, kale, black-eyed peas, rice and her signature cha cha sauce. Her cha cha sauce is a family recipe that consists of white vinegar, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Orders must be placed at least 23 hours in advance. 1719 Elm St., Cincinnati.

The Tome Bookstore

The Tome Bookstore will take 30% off purchases of any book if you buy a drink from the store and mention this article.

Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2123 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati.

