ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OPINION: State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina

By Rob Schofield
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMYms_0hKs27Or00

As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite our best efforts, be enormously destructive and hard to contain — especially as our world has grown ever-more-crowded and interconnected.

And sadly, that goes not just for physical viruses like COVID-19, but viruses of the mind as well. In the era of instant global communication, it’s easier than ever for ideas — even delusional lies and fantasies — to spread like wildfire and do enormous damage before they are exposed and debunked.

As University of Kansas journalism instructor Eric Thomas observed in a fine recent essay for the Kansas Reflector, the term we have come to use most often to describe this phenomenon — “conspiracy theories” — is almost always a misnomer. To dignify, for instance, the monstrous lies and delusions of deeply disturbed and dishonest individuals like Alex Jones with such a term, Thomas notes, is to pervert the English language.

When journalists use the word “theory,” he points out, it implies that there is some plausibility to an idea for readers to consider and weigh. But, of course, when Jones claimed that the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was faked, he wasn’t propounding a theory; he was telling a blatant and hugely destructive lie.

As Thomas writes:

“Journalists have a duty to spotlight deceptions — especially lies that are elaborate, public and persuasive. These are not conspiracy theories.”

For another classic example of this phenomenon at work, see the paranoid and demonstrably false beliefs that have come to afflict so many Donald Trump supporters with respect to the 2020 presidential election and the issue of election integrity more generally.

Across the country, peddlers of crazy “theories” have been spreading lies that the contest was somehow stolen, working to intimidate election officials and would-be voters with new criminal laws, gain access to voting machine data, and attempting to insert themselves into subsequent elections in search of imaginary corruption. The poster children states for this alarming phenomenon are the ones that Trump narrowly lost in 2020 — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin — but even here in North Carolina, a state he won in 2020, Trump-inspired activists and “observers” have pursued an aggressive campaign to harass election officials, invade polling sites and even to inspect voting machines.

Indeed, as Policy Watch reporter Lynn Bonner reported last week, a State Board of Elections survey of local boards after the May primary revealed numerous such incidents:

“Fifteen county elections officials reported in the survey that they had some problems with observers — some identified as Republican observers — during the primary. Some of the violations were minor, such as an observer talking to a voter they knew. Others reported that observers tailed elections workers driving from polling places to elections headquarters, wanted to take pictures at polling sites, interfered with voters, and distracted poll workers.”

Other incidents were more serious. In Wayne County, an observer had to be ejected when she tried to block a voter from inserting his ballot into a tabulator. Republican observers also objected to curbside voting — wrongfully calling it “ballot harvesting.”

In Alleghany County, an observer got into an altercation with a voter. In Davidson County, observers argued that they should be able to stand behind machines to watch people vote. Poll workers in Pasquotank reported being intimidated.

As Policy Watch reporter Clayton Henkel reported in May, Surry County has also been a particular hotbed of election paranoia, with Trump loyalists repeatedly spreading wild and unsubstantiated claims.

But all across the state and nation, reports continue to emerge of election officials and volunteers being confronted and harassed, and in many instances, abandoning their vitally important work in response.

Thankfully, as Bonner also reported, the state board has taken the results of its survey to heart, recognized the danger such paranoid actions pose, and proposed a new and modest set of security measures that would keep election observers at a safe distance, protect poll workers, and ensure voting integrity.

As she explains, election observers aren’t supposed to talk to voters or elections workers, except for the chief judge. They are supposed to be in an area of the polling place where they can see and hear the interactions between pollworkers and voters, but they aren’t allowed to enter a voting booth, to try to look at ballots, or to take pictures.

The new proposal says observers shouldn’t be close enough to documents to see confidential voter information or ballots, must stay in a designated area, and can’t use doors designated for precinct officials or one-stop workers. Observers who create a disruption by walking in and out of a polling place repeatedly during a four-hour shift could be removed by the chief judge.

The bottom line: It’s a sad commentary on the state of our politics and the paranoia that currently grips so many Americans that they would be necessary, but let’s hope these simple and commonsense rules are finalized soon and act, like a vaccine, to slow the spread of these dangerous delusions that threaten our democracy.

Rob Schofield, director of NC Policy Watch, has three decades of experience as a lawyer, lobbyist, writer and commentator. Republished from NCPolicyWatch.org.

Comments / 11

Marie Tucker
3d ago

Isn't this convenient! Another virus for North Carolina. Timed just in case for election days to come. They can stick those viruses somewhere!

Reply(1)
7
Related
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
WCNC

Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
WNCT

Are shortages leading to underqualified teachers in North Carolina classrooms?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You’ve heard no doubt about the drastic need for teachers on a national scale, which usually gets an A-plus for attention. What you may not know is that those shortages have led states to hire thousands of underqualified teachers. And North Carolina is hiring more than most states, although state officials […]
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers

(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#State#University Of Kansas#The Kansas Reflector
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Axios Charlotte

How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm

In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say North Carolina Unemployment Higher Than 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, according to a news release. Officials say the state’s unemployment rate decreased 1.5...
ECONOMY
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy