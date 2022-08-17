ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Chapel Hill Police Warns Against Student Parking Spot Scam

The Chapel Hill Police Department is warning community members against scams around campus parking spots. On Thursday, the department tweeted they’d received two reports from community members about the scam, which originated from an advertisement on Facebook. The Facebook ad reportedly described the offer as “student parking.” Scam victims...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
DURHAM, NC
2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DURHAM, NC
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral

Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC

