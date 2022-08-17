Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
KUTV
Teen suspected of drunk driving crashes into Salt Lake police car
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. They said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday while officers were responding to an unrelated call near 751 South and 300 East.
KUTV
Four hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving UTA bus downtown
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four people were hospitalized after a crash involving a UTA bus and multiple cars at 300 West and North Temple. Police said one person sustained critical injuries and three others sustained non life-threatening injuries in the collision that closed the intersection. The crash happened...
KUTV
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
KUTV
Suspect arrested on charge of aggravated assault at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A large part of Pioneer Park was taped off in downtown Salt Lake City after multiple officers responded to an aggravated assault. At least eight squad cars and one fire truck were at the scene between 300 and 400 West along 300 South. Officials...
KUTV
Suspect arrested in shooting death at Draper apartment complex
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened a week earlier at a Draper apartment complex. Officers arrested Draper City resident Alexis Marquez, 22, on suspicion of murder for the shooting death of Remey Rowland, 33, of Salt Lake City.
KUTV
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
KUTV
Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
KUTV
Over 100 laser incidents involving aircraft already reported in Salt Lake City for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Laser incidents involving an aircraft in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to the latest report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number...
KUTV
IMPACT Magazine empowerment event in Salt Lake City, Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Tunisha Brown. Tunisha’s passion is to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within. To use their strengths to take charge of their lives and the communities that surround them. “To be a black...
KUTV
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox pleads for suicide prevention as students go back to school
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made an impassioned plea Thursday for suicide prevention as kids go back to school across the state. The governor’s remarks came during his monthly news conference, which airs on PBS Utah. Cox opened the conference by noting the death of “a friend” the day before who died by suicide. He did not give further details.
KUTV
Week of districts' first day of classes wraps up with Ogden Schools
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Though Friday is typically the end of the school week, for more than 10,000 Utah students, it's the first day of the school year. Kids in the Ogden School District returned to the classroom on Aug. 19 with newly-built schools and access to a new online system designed to help them -- and their parents -- stay better engaged in the educational process.
KUTV
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
KUTV
Granite District shares details of investigation into use of racial slur by administrator
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District is sharing new details of its investigation into a former Bennion Jr. High vice principal who used a racial slur while conversing with a group of students. The district confirmed the administrator used a racial slur during the incident...
KUTV
Jewelry made from ethically sourced animal bones
KUTV — The following information is provided by The Local Artisan Collective. Rachel Wheeler and Ava Halka opened their shop, Vulture Vixens on Halloween of 2020, which is quite fitting for the unique jewelry they make. These Ogden-based artists create one-of-a-kind jewelry using animal bones. All of these bones...
KUTV
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
KUTV
New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
KUTV
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
KUTV
High School Football: Roy Comes Up Big Against Fremont, Plus 12 Other Matchups
8/19/2022 — ( KUTV) - In Week 2 of the high school football season Roy jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Fremont and cruised to a 13 point win on Friday Night Rivals. Watch the game highlights right here, along with 12 other matchups from around the state.
