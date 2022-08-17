ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Green, UT

Utah Accidents
Utah Crime & Safety
Mountain Green, UT
Utah State
KUTV

Suspect arrested in shooting death at Draper apartment complex

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened a week earlier at a Draper apartment complex. Officers arrested Draper City resident Alexis Marquez, 22, on suspicion of murder for the shooting death of Remey Rowland, 33, of Salt Lake City.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

IMPACT Magazine empowerment event in Salt Lake City, Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Tunisha Brown. Tunisha’s passion is to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within. To use their strengths to take charge of their lives and the communities that surround them. “To be a black...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox pleads for suicide prevention as students go back to school

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made an impassioned plea Thursday for suicide prevention as kids go back to school across the state. The governor’s remarks came during his monthly news conference, which airs on PBS Utah. Cox opened the conference by noting the death of “a friend” the day before who died by suicide. He did not give further details.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Week of districts' first day of classes wraps up with Ogden Schools

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Though Friday is typically the end of the school week, for more than 10,000 Utah students, it's the first day of the school year. Kids in the Ogden School District returned to the classroom on Aug. 19 with newly-built schools and access to a new online system designed to help them -- and their parents -- stay better engaged in the educational process.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Jewelry made from ethically sourced animal bones

KUTV — The following information is provided by The Local Artisan Collective. Rachel Wheeler and Ava Halka opened their shop, Vulture Vixens on Halloween of 2020, which is quite fitting for the unique jewelry they make. These Ogden-based artists create one-of-a-kind jewelry using animal bones. All of these bones...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
FARMINGTON, UT

