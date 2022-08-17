ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
MARION, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Credit Card#Property Crime
WSYX ABC6

92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man arrested for murder of 25-year-old woman in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested for murder in a shooting case that happened on August 10 in northeast Columbus. Joseph Mendoza, 37, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, August 18. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Mirracclle Morris. Officers were called to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

19-year-old in critical condition after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night on the east side. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of South Ashburton Road. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

1 dead following crash in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Perry Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on West Dublin Granville Road around 9 p.m. The driver of a white Toyota went off the road, crashed into a ditch and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH

