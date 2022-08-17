Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
WSYX ABC6
Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
WSYX ABC6
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County Sheriff's Office still seeking help identifying Zoombezi Bay thief
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole multiple bags at Zoombezi Bay and has used one of the stolen credit cards at a Kroger grocery store. Police say the suspect has multiple tattoos on both...
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
WSYX ABC6
Barefoot bomb threat suspect taken into custody, charged with making terroristic threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who threatened from a tree that he had a bomb in downtown Columbus was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Nicholas Goodrich, 44, is charged with making terroristic threats, according to court documents. Columbus police were called downtown at about 3:30...
WSYX ABC6
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested for murder of 25-year-old woman in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested for murder in a shooting case that happened on August 10 in northeast Columbus. Joseph Mendoza, 37, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, August 18. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Mirracclle Morris. Officers were called to the...
WSYX ABC6
19-year-old in critical condition after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night on the east side. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of South Ashburton Road. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead following crash in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Perry Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on West Dublin Granville Road around 9 p.m. The driver of a white Toyota went off the road, crashed into a ditch and...
WSYX ABC6
OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
WSYX ABC6
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
WSYX ABC6
Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
