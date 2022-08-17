ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

SCC Adding New Programs For Fall Term

Southeast Community College students will begin fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. In addition to more than 60 areas of study, a few new ones have been added, including Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology, Concrete Construction Technician and four areas within Computer Information Technology.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students

Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains

Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a tough week for some parents and their kids as they started the new school year. There have been issues with Omaha’s school bus service. “We’ve added four new schools, so our student assignment plan is changed dramatically, families going to different schools, bus stops changing so bus routes are running different, so we’re still stabilizing routes.”
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser

While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
Welcome to the Weekend - August 19, 2022

August 19 (5 - 11 p.m.) & August 20 (3 - 11 p.m.) Admission:$21 Entrance/$15 General Admission (no alcohol), $8 Children (5-12)/Free for Children 5 & Under. Turner Park at Midtown Crossing (3110 Farnam St.) August 19 (7 - 9 p.m.) Admission: Free. Other Weekend Events. August 19 – Happy...
OMAHA, NE
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska

FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
FAIRBURY, NE

