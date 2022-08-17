Read full article on original website
klin.com
SCC Adding New Programs For Fall Term
Southeast Community College students will begin fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. In addition to more than 60 areas of study, a few new ones have been added, including Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology, Concrete Construction Technician and four areas within Computer Information Technology.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a tough week for some parents and their kids as they started the new school year. There have been issues with Omaha’s school bus service. “We’ve added four new schools, so our student assignment plan is changed dramatically, families going to different schools, bus stops changing so bus routes are running different, so we’re still stabilizing routes.”
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools superintendent addresses concerns, changes heading into new year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools welcomed students for their first official day back Wednesday and Dr. Cheryl Logan, OPS Superintendent, took the opportunity to address some concerns. She explained the bus driver shortage is still very much an issue for the district, as it has been for the...
Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser
While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
Huskers Name 2022 Football Captains
Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor and Travis Vokolek selected in vote by teammates
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
Former Nebraska Coach Solich Honored By Field Naming at Ohio U
Coaches with longevity like Frank Solich don't come around often. The former Nebraska Head Coach and more recently longtime Ohio Bobcat Head Coach has received a tremendous honor from the last coaching stop of his career. Ohio University announced on Thursday that the legendary coach will forever be enshrined as...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Husker Weekend Mash: The good sleep factor, O-linemen and tucked shirts, a new coach's read on team's vibe
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Hey, seriously, get to bed kids. It's flippin' game week. Scott Frost has told the team to get ready for the Ireland trip by starting to go to bed...
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
1011now.com
Viral TikTok influencer returns to the classroom, teaching at Culler Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most famous influencers on the social media app, TikTok, is teaching in Lincoln. Samantha Howsden Ward said her rise to fame on TikTok wasn’t planned or expected. She said the day of her first viral post started like any other day, when her daughter came home from school.
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - August 19, 2022
August 19 (5 - 11 p.m.) & August 20 (3 - 11 p.m.) Admission:$21 Entrance/$15 General Admission (no alcohol), $8 Children (5-12)/Free for Children 5 & Under. Turner Park at Midtown Crossing (3110 Farnam St.) August 19 (7 - 9 p.m.) Admission: Free. Other Weekend Events. August 19 – Happy...
News Channel Nebraska
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football drops 'Bigger than us' hype video focused on Husker faithful entering 2022
Nebraska football is about to make its return after a long and eventful offseason. After a staff overhaul and adding a number of pieces via the transfer portal, the Huskers will hit the field next Saturday in Week 0. Unfortunately for the Husker faithful, getting to see the team at...
