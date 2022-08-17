Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week: A Special Twist On Eating Pickles
A Long Beach restaurant offers a twist on pickles that also appeals to your sweet tooth. In NBC4's coverage of Black Restaurant Week which began Friday, Ted Chen reported on how the fulfillment of one woman's dream began with her taste buds as a young girl. As a young girl...
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
theavtimes.com
The circus is in town!
PALMDALE – The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Palmdale starting tonight [Aug. 19] at 7:30 p.m., with performances to continue through Monday, Sept. 5. The big top is erected outside the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd; and tickets to the circus can be purchased online at www.circusvargas.com, by calling 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861), or by visiting the box office outside the mall. Tickets range in price from $19 for the Back Arena to $75 for the VIP Experience.
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
SoCal on Sunday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms in mountains and deserts
Southern California on Sunday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
orangecoast.com
Perfect Getaway: Resort Spas In & Around O.C.
Becoming a member at a nearby resort can ensure your commitment to a regular wellness routine. You’ll schedule time for yourself when you know you’ve already paid for it, and we all can use at least a day a month to decompress. There are a few places in Orange County that offer access and more spots within an hour’s drive. Take advantage of five-star spas, award-winning golf courses, dozens of yoga and fitness classes, and many discounts without having to pack more than your swimsuit at one of these five nearby options.
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
thedowneypatriot.com
Food, music festival returning to Downtown Downey
DOWNEY – Downey's popular International Food & Music Festival is returning to Downtown Downey on Saturday, Sept. 10, officials announced. The free, family-friendly festival runs from 4-10 pm and features six live bands performing across two stages. Scheduled to perform are Celtic rock band Angry Brians; rock group Akrasia;...
myburbank.com
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day at 12 Burbank Shops
August 17th is National Thrift Store Day! The day is celebrated in an effort to support local thrift stores, increase sustainable shopping, and raise awareness of charitable organizations. Thrift stores sell gently used items that have been donated so that they can be sold at a much lower rate. Many stores raise money for charities while helping to recycle clothing and keep them out of the landfills.
localemagazine.com
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Unusual Jewelry Store at the Spectrum Attracts Teen Clientele
— a jewelry boutique first established in La Jolla — has been popular among teens. In July, the company opened its second retail store. The new store is located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, next to the Haagen-Dazs and Bella Plant Co. stores. The brand was created by Griffin...
Petite Peso Looks to Leave Downtown After Smashed Windows
The owners have announced they are actively looking to relocate
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
Long Beach dessert shop endures through attacks from vandals
A survivor of Hurricane Katrina, Kevyn Lee-Wellington isn't about to have a couple of vandals break his spirit."I am an African-American gay entrepreneur," said Lee-Wellington. "And one thing I know is that I come from a heritage of people who have the strength to get up, get through and get over all the obstacles that come their way." Two years ago, Lee-Wellington hedged his bets and quit his job as a business executive to start Fluffy's Sno-Balls, hoping to bring authentic New Orleans culture to Long Beach. In the time since, Fluffy's has turned into a staple stop for many...
TMZ.com
Woman Rescued After Car Falls Off Dock Into Water at Newport Beach
A rescue mission unfolded to kick off the weekend for a handful of residents in Newport Beach -- where a woman somehow found herself and her car knee-deep in water. Check out this wild scene from Friday evening in the Orange County beachside community ... drone footage shows a vehicle partially submerged after it apparently fell off the dock, part of which looks damaged.
