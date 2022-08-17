A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO