Read full article on original website
Clarice Tinsley
3d ago
Reed has ruined his reputation all by himself.
Reply(1)
11
Related
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
Rory McIlroy Shares Thoughts on Tiger Woods’ Recent Meeting with PGA Tour Players
Tiger Woods might not be in his prime on the golf course right now, but the 15-time major champion continues to be the face of the PGA Tour. When it comes to combatting the LIV Golf league, Rory McIlroy says he’s happy to have Woods on his side. Woods...
Rickie Fowler has rebuffed LIV Golf offers, but how long can he actually resist? | Opinion
Rickie Fowler has resisted LIV Golf to this point, but the former top-10 golfer hasn't shut the door completely, either.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After sleeping in a van overnight, a longshoreman shot 64 and qualified for this week's PGA Tour Champions event
A hot-handed Californian made it back-to-back bogey-free qualifying successes from one coast to the other in Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Tim Bogue, from Windsor in Sonoma County, made eight birdies at the Apalachin golf course in a round of 64...
Washington Examiner
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson set to become first trans woman to win LPGA Tour card
A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points
Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm rescues Hideki Matsuyama in rules dispute at BMW Championship
Hideki Matsuyama was at the centre of a rules controversy during the second round of the BMW Championship, only to be saved by his playing partner Jon Rahm. On the par-3 7th hole, Matsuyama's ball finished in the grass that overhangs the bunker short of the putting surface. His ball looked on the verge of falling into the sand.
Morning Read Mailbag: Patrick Reed's Lawsuit, TV Talk and the 'Harmed' in LIV Golf
Filed lawsuits, court decisions and player meetings have overshadowed on-course action recently and readers have opinions on it all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk share lead in upstate N.Y.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke and Jim Furyk shot rounds of 7-under-par 65 Friday to form a three-way tie atop the
golfmagic.com
Jessica Korda makes THREE EAGLES in first round of Aramco Team Series
Jessica Korda put in a stunning display in the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, carding a round of 11-under-par to lead the way by five shots. The American, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, made three stunning eagles in round one at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande on Thursday which is almost an unprecedented achievement.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
Golf Digest
Judge sets 2024 trial date for LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
The antitrust lawsuit filed by LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour has a trial date. And it won’t be for some time. On Thursday U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman set a tentative date for summary judgment for July 23, 2023, where the tour will likely seek to dismiss the case, with a trial date expected to begin on January 8, 2024.
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
FedEx Cup Playoffs: Rory McIlroy four behind leader at BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy's exceptional start to the first round of the BMW Championship was derailed after a costly triple bogey. McIlroy, 33, carded an opening round of 3-under par 68 at Wilmington Country Club but he found the water at the par-3 15th when he double-crossed his tee shot. A three-putt...
CBS Sports
2022 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
Adam Scott will take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2022 BMW Championship. The 42-year-old has been terrific through two rounds at Wilmington Country Club, and if not for a late blunder on Friday, would have commanded a comfortable margin with 36 holes to go. Instead, Scott finds...
SkySports
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda cards three eagles to open up five-shot lead in Sotogrande
Jessica Korda equalled the lowest round in Ladies European Tour history and set a new course record to grab a five-shot lead at the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda eagled three of the par-fives and mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on her way to a brilliant 11-under 61 at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, giving her a commanding advantage over Belgium's Manon De Roey and Slovenian Pia Babnik.
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 3