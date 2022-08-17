ON THIS DAY IN 1946, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Mayor [William] O’Dwyer and Borough President [John] Cashmore wielded pick and shovel today in ground-breaking ceremonies for the first postwar construction on the $25,000,000 Brooklyn-Queens Connecting Highway. The ceremonies took place shortly after noon at Amity and Hicks Sts., launching construction on Contract 1 for the first section of the long-proposed cross-Brooklyn traffic artery. No homes are to be affected by construction of the first section, Mr. Cashmore pointed out. All structures were removed in 1941 when Hicks St. was widened to 160 feet from Hamilton Ave. to Atlantic Ave. A luncheon for the officials who took part in the ceremonies followed at the Hotel Bossert. Eventually the highway will run from the end of Gowanus Parkway at Hamilton Ave. along Hicks St. to Atlantic Ave., then swing toward the waterfront and run along a three-level structure overhanging Furman St. After skirting the Brooklyn Heights area, it will connect with Park Ave., curve through Williamsburg to Meeker Ave., and then, by viaduct, to the Kosciusko Bridge over Newtown Creek to Queens.”

