Brooklyn, NY

Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Opinion: a simple solution to Dumbo parking woes

The cobblestone streets of the DUMBO section of Brooklyn have become such a tourist hotspot that some have taken to calling it the new Times Square. But while DUMBO is trendier than Times Square, it is also a residential neighborhood. Congestion in Times Square affects tourists and New Yorkers who make the mistake of trying to drive into that section of midtown Manhattan. The hardships of overcrowding in DUMBO fall entirely and unfairly on people who live there.
BROOKLYN, NY
thisis50.com

Meet Ki BandZ – A Rising Star Out Of New York

We recently had a chance to have a 1 on 1 with Ki BandZ coming out of the great state of New York. Most recently Ki has been putting out fire visual after visual for his singles and has been gaining momentum for about a year now. Why the name...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

August 20: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1946, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Mayor [William] O’Dwyer and Borough President [John] Cashmore wielded pick and shovel today in ground-breaking ceremonies for the first postwar construction on the $25,000,000 Brooklyn-Queens Connecting Highway. The ceremonies took place shortly after noon at Amity and Hicks Sts., launching construction on Contract 1 for the first section of the long-proposed cross-Brooklyn traffic artery. No homes are to be affected by construction of the first section, Mr. Cashmore pointed out. All structures were removed in 1941 when Hicks St. was widened to 160 feet from Hamilton Ave. to Atlantic Ave. A luncheon for the officials who took part in the ceremonies followed at the Hotel Bossert. Eventually the highway will run from the end of Gowanus Parkway at Hamilton Ave. along Hicks St. to Atlantic Ave., then swing toward the waterfront and run along a three-level structure overhanging Furman St. After skirting the Brooklyn Heights area, it will connect with Park Ave., curve through Williamsburg to Meeker Ave., and then, by viaduct, to the Kosciusko Bridge over Newtown Creek to Queens.”
BROOKLYN, NY
restaurantclicks.com

13 Popular French Restaurants in the US To Try

America is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines. French cuisine is no exception, with there being several fantastic French restaurants located throughout the country. These restaurants provide excellent food — from steak frites to onion soup to escargot — and exceptional service. French restaurants are also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Chef Glenn Harris flips Brooklyn townhouse for $4.7M

Chef Glenn Harris is a co-founder of the Smith, the chain of American brasseries with locations in New York that can work for almost any group or occasion. These days, however, Harris is more of a real estate maestro with a recipe for success when it comes to flipping fixer-uppers. He just sold his Brooklyn townhouse for $4.7 million. That’s a neighborhood record in trendy Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event

NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, August 19, 2022

CITY LAUNCHES ‘PROJECT OPEN ARMS’: New York City is launching ‘Project Open Arms,’ a comprehensive plan to support families seeking asylum and ensure children are provided a full range of services to start their New York City public education on the first day of school next month. This multi-agency plan, which Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro, and New York City Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Gary Jenkins announced earlier today, highlights wraparound services to ensure asylum-seeking families and their children will have access to critical academic, social-emotional, and language-based supports needed to be successful in New York City public schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown

Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is dead and two others are hurt after they were stabbed early Saturday.Police say the incident happened outside Sunset Park.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, detectives were in the neighborhood all morning and most of the afternoon securing the area, speaking with residents and looking for any doorbell camera footage that could shed light on what happened.Edgar Puello parked his car overnight near the park."I thought it was only over there, but now the more I walk, the more blood I see," he said Longtime Brooklyn residents are calling for more security."There's a lot of activity...
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideHook

Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location

In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC MTA Cuts City Bus Service

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has quietly cut bus service across the five boroughs, according to a report by the New York Daily News. An email obtained by the newspaper that was sent by a NYC Transit manager said the cuts, “effective immediately,” are intended to be a cost-cutting measure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

