fox7austin.com

Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20

National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
TravelNoire

Visit Six Square, Austin's Black Cultural District

Visit Six Square, Austin’s Black cultural district on your next visit to the southern city. Here, travelers will find a concentration of Black art, history, architecture and Black owned businesses. The official non-profit organization, Six Square, helps to facilitate tours, art installations, festivals and education. Simultaneously advocating programs that...
101x.com

The Weekend 420 Buzz August 19th-21st

Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. The 2nd Annual Shuckfest | Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge | 6PM – 11PM. Schuckfest is back! For the second year, Austin Oyster Co will host Shuckfest at Hotel Vegas on Friday, August 19th. Featuring over 4,000 oysters from over 20 farms, the event will raise money for Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition and Southern Smoke. Tickets start at $25.
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride

My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
fox7austin.com

Local food, artisans, and events at Native Hostel in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - What was once a hostel in downtown Austin is now a spot for local businesses. During the pandemic, Native Hostel set aside its shared rooms and became home to spots for food, artisans, and events. Below is a look at some places you can check out. ____
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
KXAN

Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
fox7austin.com

Veteran uses military training to reopen, revamp Austin brewery business

AUSTIN, Texas - About five years ago, FOX 7 Austin introduced viewers to former Marine First Lieutenant Mark Phillippe right as he had achieved a seven-year dream. That dream was opening his own microbrewery and taproom. Hi Sign Brewing got off to a great start, but then came the challenges....
kut.org

City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors

Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
fox7austin.com

Austin Trail of Lights returns to traditional format for 58th annual event

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Trail of Lights will be returning to its traditional, in-person format this year. The 58th annual event will fill Zilker Park with more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels from Thursday, December 8 through Friday, December 23.
travelnoire.com

Get Your Brunch On At These Six Black- Owned Eateries in Austin, Texas

If there’s one thing about Texas, the portions are generous and Mexican cuisine and BBQ are king. The lively city of Austin has both of these and so much more. According to Eater Austin, “the ample selection of excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue is a given at this point. But not everyone knows that this is the city where everyone tests out ideas with food trucks, which pop up every which way to see what dishes really stick enough to expand with their own physical restaurants. The city also takes pride in sourcing locally, despite the heat and levels of drought Central Texas often faces. It all fuses together to create that specific oh-so-very Austin brand of eating and drinking.”
