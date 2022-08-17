Read full article on original website
'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: You can watch the full live stream of the parade at the bottom of this story. The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday. The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was...
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
Visit Six Square, Austin's Black Cultural District
Visit Six Square, Austin’s Black cultural district on your next visit to the southern city. Here, travelers will find a concentration of Black art, history, architecture and Black owned businesses. The official non-profit organization, Six Square, helps to facilitate tours, art installations, festivals and education. Simultaneously advocating programs that...
The Weekend 420 Buzz August 19th-21st
Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. The 2nd Annual Shuckfest | Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge | 6PM – 11PM. Schuckfest is back! For the second year, Austin Oyster Co will host Shuckfest at Hotel Vegas on Friday, August 19th. Featuring over 4,000 oysters from over 20 farms, the event will raise money for Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition and Southern Smoke. Tickets start at $25.
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
A wonderful period of wet weather
Moderate to occasionally heavy rain expected especially Monday through Wednesday. -- Rich Segal
Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride
My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
Austin nonprofit seeks to build 'dignified community' for those experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — On seven acres in southeast Austin, The Other Ones Foundation founder and executive director Chris Baker hopes to give Texans the second chance that was once provided to him. “The journey looks a little bit different for everyone, but what we’re trying to build here is...
Local food, artisans, and events at Native Hostel in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - What was once a hostel in downtown Austin is now a spot for local businesses. During the pandemic, Native Hostel set aside its shared rooms and became home to spots for food, artisans, and events. Below is a look at some places you can check out. ____
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: August 19 through August 21, 2022
It’s time to show your pride, Austin Pride is happening this weekend right in downtown Austin! Enjoy the parade, drag shows, and so much more all for FREE, but there are also plenty of other FREE events happening this weekend around Austin. This contains a mix of family-friendly and...
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
Veteran uses military training to reopen, revamp Austin brewery business
AUSTIN, Texas - About five years ago, FOX 7 Austin introduced viewers to former Marine First Lieutenant Mark Phillippe right as he had achieved a seven-year dream. That dream was opening his own microbrewery and taproom. Hi Sign Brewing got off to a great start, but then came the challenges....
Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail
The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.
City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors
Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
Austin Trail of Lights returns to traditional format for 58th annual event
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Trail of Lights will be returning to its traditional, in-person format this year. The 58th annual event will fill Zilker Park with more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels from Thursday, December 8 through Friday, December 23.
Get Your Brunch On At These Six Black- Owned Eateries in Austin, Texas
If there’s one thing about Texas, the portions are generous and Mexican cuisine and BBQ are king. The lively city of Austin has both of these and so much more. According to Eater Austin, “the ample selection of excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue is a given at this point. But not everyone knows that this is the city where everyone tests out ideas with food trucks, which pop up every which way to see what dishes really stick enough to expand with their own physical restaurants. The city also takes pride in sourcing locally, despite the heat and levels of drought Central Texas often faces. It all fuses together to create that specific oh-so-very Austin brand of eating and drinking.”
Information about events at Native Hostel and more on Idlewild Coffee
The shared rooms are no longer and Native Hostel is now home to a variety of local businesses. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubam talks to partner C.K. Chin about the changes and events and she chats with Idlewild's Jared Amburned about coffee and food offerings.
