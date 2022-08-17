Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton HS Cross Country
First-year head coach Josh Simmons takes over the cross country program at East Clinton this fall from Bill Hrabak. He’ll be assisted by Bob Henson and middle school coach Anthony Joseph. East Clinton did not have a complete team in the girls league race. Carah Anteck was the lead...
wnewsj.com
Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory
WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26
BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest. 282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester. 15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester. But four turnovers and 1 for...
WCPO
Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
Urbana Citizen
Urbana opens season with victory
WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action. For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.
wnewsj.com
Prater, Balon win marathon, lift EC to win over BHS
LEES CREEK — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won a marathon doubles match Thursday to give East Clinton a 3-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division tennis action. East Clinton is 1-2 with all matches against National Division rivals. The win over Blanchester is the first since 2018 for East Clinton, coach Doug Stehlin said.
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country
Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
wnewsj.com
Falcon freshmen soar in 42-6 win over Moeller
CINCINNATI — Despite being outmanned nearly 4-1 on the sideline, Clinton-Massie’s freshman football team pounded Archbishop Moeller 42-6 Thursday. Coach Jeskee Zantene said, “It was a total team effort with several kids finding the end zone. I thought we were the more physical team and we executed at a high level.”
wnewsj.com
Tipp topples tennis Hurricane 5-0 at LFTC
MASON — The Wilmington High School tennis team was overwhelmed Friday by Tippecanoe 5-0 in the Ohio Tennics Coaches Association State Team Tournament on the WHS courts. Chandni Sharma won the only game for WHS, who is now 0-4 on the year. SUMMARY. Aug 19, 2022. OTCA State Team...
Operation Football Week 1: Piqua at Belmont
Piqua overcame Belmont with a final score of 55-0.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Xenia dominant in Backyard Battle
BEAVERCREEK — It was clear which team was ready for The Backyard Battle right after the first play from scrimmage. Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders scored an 84-yard touchdown on the game’s opening snap and began a Xenia rout in winning at Beavercreek 40-3 on Friday. “We came...
wnewsj.com
Massie tops Georgetown in battle of division leaders
GEORGETOWN — In a battle of division leaders, Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 4-1 Thursday in girls tennis action in Brown County. The Falcons, 5-0 overall, and the G-Men, now 4-1, are on top of their respective SBAAC divisions — Massie tied with Goshen in the American and Georgetown in the National.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester golfers record season-best scores versus WC
HAMERSVILLE — Blanchester played West Clermont in girls golf Thursday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster both recorded their season best nine-hole score — Hupp 59 and Brewster 62, coach Jamey Grogg said. “Even though we do not have a full team, it was...
linknky.com
Football’s first weekend is here: A quick look at the matchups
While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
Fox 19
Deteriorating stadium forces NKY high-school football team to relocate
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - High-school football is underway, but one team won’t get to play on their historic home field due to the condition of the stands. Newport High School’s turf field was updated in 2015 after flooding. Despite that, the turf won’t get any play in 2022 because the stadium seats are dilapidated.
WLWT 5
High school football players to wear helmets honoring fallen Clermont County deputy
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Friday night lights are finally back. Starting Friday, many schools across the Cincinnati region play their first football games of the season, including Williamsburg High School. The team will be playing with a special helmet at Friday's game. The badge is in honor of Williamsburg alumni...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings
I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest. in covering my book release. I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,. Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,. Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
