Sabina, OH

wnewsj.com

Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14

LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton HS Cross Country

First-year head coach Josh Simmons takes over the cross country program at East Clinton this fall from Bill Hrabak. He’ll be assisted by Bob Henson and middle school coach Anthony Joseph. East Clinton did not have a complete team in the girls league race. Carah Anteck was the lead...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory

WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26

BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest. 282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester. 15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester. But four turnovers and 1 for...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WCPO

Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
Urbana Citizen

Urbana opens season with victory

WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action. For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.
URBANA, OH
wnewsj.com

Prater, Balon win marathon, lift EC to win over BHS

LEES CREEK — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won a marathon doubles match Thursday to give East Clinton a 3-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division tennis action. East Clinton is 1-2 with all matches against National Division rivals. The win over Blanchester is the first since 2018 for East Clinton, coach Doug Stehlin said.
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country

Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Falcon freshmen soar in 42-6 win over Moeller

CINCINNATI — Despite being outmanned nearly 4-1 on the sideline, Clinton-Massie’s freshman football team pounded Archbishop Moeller 42-6 Thursday. Coach Jeskee Zantene said, “It was a total team effort with several kids finding the end zone. I thought we were the more physical team and we executed at a high level.”
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Tipp topples tennis Hurricane 5-0 at LFTC

MASON — The Wilmington High School tennis team was overwhelmed Friday by Tippecanoe 5-0 in the Ohio Tennics Coaches Association State Team Tournament on the WHS courts. Chandni Sharma won the only game for WHS, who is now 0-4 on the year. SUMMARY. Aug 19, 2022. OTCA State Team...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Xenia dominant in Backyard Battle

BEAVERCREEK — It was clear which team was ready for The Backyard Battle right after the first play from scrimmage. Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders scored an 84-yard touchdown on the game’s opening snap and began a Xenia rout in winning at Beavercreek 40-3 on Friday. “We came...
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie tops Georgetown in battle of division leaders

GEORGETOWN — In a battle of division leaders, Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 4-1 Thursday in girls tennis action in Brown County. The Falcons, 5-0 overall, and the G-Men, now 4-1, are on top of their respective SBAAC divisions — Massie tied with Goshen in the American and Georgetown in the National.
GEORGETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Blanchester golfers record season-best scores versus WC

HAMERSVILLE — Blanchester played West Clermont in girls golf Thursday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster both recorded their season best nine-hole score — Hupp 59 and Brewster 62, coach Jamey Grogg said. “Even though we do not have a full team, it was...
BLANCHESTER, OH
linknky.com

Football’s first weekend is here: A quick look at the matchups

While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Deteriorating stadium forces NKY high-school football team to relocate

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - High-school football is underway, but one team won’t get to play on their historic home field due to the condition of the stands. Newport High School’s turf field was updated in 2015 after flooding. Despite that, the turf won’t get any play in 2022 because the stadium seats are dilapidated.
wyso.org

Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings

I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest. in covering my book release. I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,. Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,. Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It...
HILLSBORO, OH

