While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO