TheWrap

‘Echoes’ Finale Ending Explained: Michelle Monaghan and Showrunner on Which Twin Appeared at the End

Spoiler alert! This postmortem dives into the finale of the Michelle Monaghan twisty twin drama “Echoes.”. Actress Michelle Monaghan had more than two roles on her hands in Netflix’s “Echoes” series, playing twins Leni and Gina. As the series played out on Netflix across seven episodes, viewers got to see Leni play Gina, and Gina play Leni, as the twins switched lives as a result of their intense bond that surpassed even the ones to their husbands — Leni’s Jack (Matt Bomer), and Gina’s Charlie (Daniel Sunjata) — and gave Monaghan a mammoth acting challenge.
TheWrap

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Q&A: Bailee Madison Reflects on the Horrors Imogen Endured and Moving Forward

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. At the end of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison’s Imogen finally gave birth after a final battle with “A” — who turned out to be none other than Angela Waters’ twin brother. While Imogen thought about raising her child, who we now know was conceived from her sexual assault, she ultimately chooses to put her child up for adoption. But Madison thinks that, even without her baby, Imogen’s trauma will remain.
Us Weekly

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
TheWrap

‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting

In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Talks Emmys, Favorite ‘Late Night’ Guests and Stefon in TheWrap’s AMA (Exclusive Video)

We posed fan-submitted questions to the ”Late Night“ host ranging from Stefon-inspired fan fiction to his favorite soup. Fresh off the first Emmy nomination for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, host Seth Meyers sat down with TheWrap for our inaugural video AMA to answer fan-submitted questions about everything from “SNL” memories to his favorite soup. Indeed, we relayed a diverse range of questions to Meyers that fully embodied the spirit of “Ask Me Anything,” and unsurprisingly the “Late Night” host was more than game to answer.
TheWrap

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Star Mallory Bechtel Explores Kelly’s Trauma and Her Hopes for Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. Mallory Bechtel pulled double duty for HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” playing twins Karen and Kelly Beasley. While Karen died in Episode 2, the rest of the season toyed with whether Kelly was really the twin who was still alive, or if it was Karen all along. For Bechtel, this meant adding nuances to her acting performance to differentiate between the twins, even as Kelly began to act like her sister as a way to cope with the trauma of losing her.
TheWrap

The Emmys Cold List: Here’s a Final Salute to Shows and Stars That Voters Overlooked in 2022

Portions of this story first appeared in TheWrap’s final Emmy magazines, Down to the Wire: Comedy and Down to the Wire: Drama. In the last two Emmy magazines of this season, TheWrap showcased a pair of “Emmy Hot Lists” — one for comedy, variety and reality shows and one for dramas and limited series. But as voting enters its final three days, can we take a moment to salute some of the shows that didn’t make it onto the hot lists, or onto the roster of nominees?
TheWrap

Longtime ‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus Exiting NBC Sketch Comedy

Lindsay Shookus, a longtime producer of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” is exiting the show, TheWrap has learned. Shookus began as an assistant at the show fresh out of college. She rose through the ranks to become associate producer, a co-producer and finally, a producer, overseeing the talent department, reporting to “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels. She regularly produced “SNL” specials, including “SNL Presents Halloween,” and the “Saturday Night Live Election Special 2020.” She served as a producer of the Emmys back in 2018.
TheWrap

When Is ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Set in the MCU Timeline, Exactly?

Mild spoilers for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follow below, although if you’ve seen any of the trailers you probably know what we’re getting into. Every time there’s a new entry in the increasingly expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question pops up: When does take place, exactly? You’ll probably be asking yourself this question with the debut of this week’s new Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”
