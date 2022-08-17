Read full article on original website
Related
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
What is borax? The answer is inside California's largest mine | Bartell's Backroads
BORON, Calif. — Borax: the cleaning agent our parents and grandparents grew up with. The old-fashioned powdered soap cleaned clothes, cleaned hands and cleaned dishes. It's also a naturally occurring mineral. Borax may be old-fashioned, but it’s not outdated. In fact, borax is found in modern items people around...
'When it's triple digits, I get scared' | Extreme heat disproportionately affects low income and communities of color
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is facing extreme heat this summer with temperatures in the triple digits. At this point, everyone is trying to beat the heat. Kesha Holmes lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. Each summer, she says she prepares for the heat by purchasing water, fans, and avoiding the kitchen area at home.
New group forms to stop hate crimes in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A diverse group of California leaders joined forces Wednesday to address the problem of hate crimes. The Act Against Hate Alliance hosted an inaugural ceremony at the State Capitol. Information compiled by the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program found the number of hate crimes committed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California to invest $4.7B in 'Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health'
FRESNO, Calif. — California's health care sector could be set to grow with an additional 40,000 mental health workers under Governor Gavin Newsom's $4.7 million "Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health." The plan unveiled Thursday aims to address the historic rise in reported symptoms of depression, anxiety and...
'I want to live at home' | The battle of a conservatorship funded by tax dollars
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Garth Schutte, 40, has been taken by the state. His mother, Jill, and older brothers, Ian and Russell, aren't allowed to speak to or see Garth. They don't know where he lives. That's because Garth has been placed under a limited conservatorship. In California, a conservatorship...
'Letting beavers be beavers' | Here is how beavers are helping in California's firefight
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's drought is a multi-billion dollar issue that we've dumped a lot of resources into, but climate scientists are finding that working with what nature provides could be more effective than our synthetic solutions. They say sometimes, you just gotta leave it to the beavers. "A...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 20-21, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a hot wheel convention, a rib cookoff, or even a banana festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is mainly sunny, temperatures ranging between 102 and 107...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Price of Care: Taken by the State
An ABC10 investigation found the California Department of Developmental Services is failing people with disabilities. For over two years, the ABC10 Originals team has been investigating California conservatorships, a broken system leading to the abuse of some of the most vulnerable Californians. Last year, ABC10’s investigative reporter Andie Judson uncovered...
Fast food workers to sleep at Capitol to urge passage of bill before deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some fast food workers will spend the night at the Capitol Tuesday as they urge lawmakers and the governor to pass and sign a bill that they say will allow them to have a voice in their pay and benefits. The bill faced strong opposition last...
California appeals court rejects COVID-19 fines for church
LAS VEGAS — A California church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding large religious services won't have to pay about $200,000 in fines, a state appeals court ruled. Calvary Chapel San Jose and its pastors were held in contempt of court and fined in 2020...
Kaiser Strike: 2,000 mental health workers strike in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2,000 mental health workers are expected to be on strike in Northern California by 6 a.m. Monday. The strike comes after negotiations between the National Union of Health Workers (NUHW) and Kaiser Permanente fell through on Saturday. It includes psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors in Northern California and the Central Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations...
5 things you need to know about heat-related illness
MODESTO, Calif. — As many Central Valley areas are forecasted to cross 105 degrees up to 110 degrees through Friday, health officials warn vulnerable California residents are at risk of heat-related illnesses. ABC10 spoke with Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, an emergency physician for Kaiser Permanente Modesto and Manteca, who has...
Back to school: California Republicans bet big on local board races
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hour-long session in a small conference room at...
Links mentioned on To The Point with Alex Bell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "To the Point with Alex Bell" is a new show that goes beyond the headlines and takes a deep dive into local issues that impact communities across Northern California.
California father writes book series to help kids understand and embrace their differences
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Danny Jordan is a lot of things -- reality TV show creator and producer, director, husband and father. One of his most recent titles? Author!. Jordan is the man behind the inclusive children's book series, The Capables. The idea was born from the pregnancy journey of...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0