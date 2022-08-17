ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

New group forms to stop hate crimes in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A diverse group of California leaders joined forces Wednesday to address the problem of hate crimes. The Act Against Hate Alliance hosted an inaugural ceremony at the State Capitol. Information compiled by the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program found the number of hate crimes committed in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 20-21, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a hot wheel convention, a rib cookoff, or even a banana festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is mainly sunny, temperatures ranging between 102 and 107...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Natural Disasters#Team Blaze
ABC10

The Price of Care: Taken by the State

An ABC10 investigation found the California Department of Developmental Services is failing people with disabilities. For over two years, the ABC10 Originals team has been investigating California conservatorships, a broken system leading to the abuse of some of the most vulnerable Californians. Last year, ABC10’s investigative reporter Andie Judson uncovered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California appeals court rejects COVID-19 fines for church

LAS VEGAS — A California church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding large religious services won't have to pay about $200,000 in fines, a state appeals court ruled. Calvary Chapel San Jose and its pastors were held in contempt of court and fined in 2020...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Kaiser Strike: 2,000 mental health workers strike in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2,000 mental health workers are expected to be on strike in Northern California by 6 a.m. Monday. The strike comes after negotiations between the National Union of Health Workers (NUHW) and Kaiser Permanente fell through on Saturday. It includes psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors in Northern California and the Central Valley.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
ABC10

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

5 things you need to know about heat-related illness

MODESTO, Calif. — As many Central Valley areas are forecasted to cross 105 degrees up to 110 degrees through Friday, health officials warn vulnerable California residents are at risk of heat-related illnesses. ABC10 spoke with Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, an emergency physician for Kaiser Permanente Modesto and Manteca, who has...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy