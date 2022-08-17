ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target

LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
71-year-old bystander killed in Prince George's County shooting

LANHAM, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the Lanham area of Prince George's County that left a 71-year-old woman dead. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
Victim in Deadly Prince George's County Mall Shooting Identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
