LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.

LANHAM, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO