FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say
LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
Police looking for head of Saint Anthony after arrest for vandalism at Catholic school in DC
Editor’s Note: The above video is from Aug. 15. It shows some of the aftermath of the vandalism that took place at Saint Anthony Catholic School. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Where is the head of St. Anthony? That was a question the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was trying to answer Friday, days after someone […]
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
Four Juveniles Arrested in D.C. Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
WJLA
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
fox5dc.com
Family demands answers in killing of special police officer during training at DC Library
WASHINGTON - A local special police officer's family is demanding answers after she was killed at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. during a work related training earlier this month. The incident happened on August 4, during a "baton" training being conducted by retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant Jesse...
D.C. Police Solve 30 year-Old Cold Case Murder
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
fox5dc.com
71-year-old bystander killed in Prince George's County shooting
LANHAM, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the Lanham area of Prince George's County that left a 71-year-old woman dead. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
WJLA
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
Man arrested after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators have arrested man in connection to a shooting that left a special police officer injured outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh...
WBOC
Victim in Deadly Prince George's County Mall Shooting Identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
A stabbing in Fells Point leaves one man in serious condition Saturday
Baltimore detectives are investigating a stabbing that happened in Fells Point Saturday that left one man in serious condition.
Suspect Arrested, Charged With Hardware Store Robbery
Montgomery County Police say 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills has been arrested and charged with the July 30 robbery of the Silver Spring Ace Hardware store in Downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 4 p.m. [July 30], 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in...
