ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Spinx voted the best place to work in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Spinx Company, a Greenville-based fuel and convenience retailer, received special honors on Thursday as it was voted the best place to work in South Carolina. Spinx has more than 80 locations, 45 car washes and 1,500 employees across the state. The rankings were announced...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Man accused of using hammer to beat Florence County man to death

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, is charged with murder in the death of a man this week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jasper McKithen,62, was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Giving Up#Myrtle#Sc#The Food Lion 1047#Food Lion
abcnews4.com

Police: Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver

SANFORD, N.C. (WCTI) — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole a 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abcnews4.com

Governor announces nominees to teacher recruitment and retention task force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster announced Thursday morning three new appointees to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force, created from the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act, was formed to research and provide solutions on evaluating good teachers and increasing teacher recruitment. The group will also look into ways to improve working conditions and compensation for teachers in the state, according to a release.
EDUCATION
abcnews4.com

Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy