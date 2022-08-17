Read full article on original website
Spinx voted the best place to work in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Spinx Company, a Greenville-based fuel and convenience retailer, received special honors on Thursday as it was voted the best place to work in South Carolina. Spinx has more than 80 locations, 45 car washes and 1,500 employees across the state. The rankings were announced...
Woman survives Myrtle Beach shark attack, receives hundreds of stitches; Grandson sees all
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shark attack in Myrtle Beach is recounting the terrifying moments when she came in contact with a shark while enjoying a family vacation. GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: The photos in the gallery above are extremely graphic. Reader discretion is advised. Karren...
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Man accused of using hammer to beat Florence County man to death
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, is charged with murder in the death of a man this week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jasper McKithen,62, was...
75-year-old woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach: Official
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, charged with 'unlawful conduct toward a child'
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after warrants say a witness reported her inappropriate and violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. Reports from...
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
Jill Biden to leave the Lowcountry Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — First Lady Jill Biden is set to leave the Lowcountry Sunday after extending her stay due to COVID-19, her office said. The First Lady's office said she received negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests after isolating for five days. She will head to Delaware...
Police: Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver
SANFORD, N.C. (WCTI) — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole a 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot...
Governor announces nominees to teacher recruitment and retention task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster announced Thursday morning three new appointees to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force, created from the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act, was formed to research and provide solutions on evaluating good teachers and increasing teacher recruitment. The group will also look into ways to improve working conditions and compensation for teachers in the state, according to a release.
Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
