ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Hotter and drier on Sunday after spotty storms overnight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was humid, hazy and had a few storms thrown in for good measure. Sunday’s weather will be much nicer in the Inland Northwest, with the exception of our high temperatures in the afternoon. Overnight, some isolated thunderstorms remain a possibility, but everything should be...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Spokane, WA
State
Washington State
KHQ Right Now

You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight

If you've never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA's space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse. Your best...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Lightning storm brings numerous wildfire starts to region

A Friday thunderstorm system hit the the region hard, leaving behind a lot of lightning and little precipitation — and more than a few wildfires. "Despite a wet spring, sustained high temperatures and low precipitation this summer have resulted in very high fire danger across the panhandle," Kary Maddow, U.S. Forest Service public information officer, said.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#The Heat Advisory
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
q13fox.com

Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four new stores open at River Park Square

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four new stores are now open at River Park Square. Soma, Pandora, Tempur-Pedic and The PNW Dream are now a part of the shopping center’s offerings. Soma is a sister store of Chico’s and is located on the first level. The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday morning, where the first 25 shoppers will receive a $25 gift card. The store sells women’s intimates, swimwear and sleepwear.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

North Idaho State Fair celebrates 100 years of fun, food and festivities

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Right now, major preparations are underway for the North Idaho State Fair that opens on August 19 and goes through August 28. This year is unlike any other, however, because they are celebrating 100 years. To celebrate they have commemorative coins that people can buy as well as a history book that shows the evolution of the fair over the last century. They are also offering a golden ticket which can be purchased online for $1,000 but ticketholders get admission to the North Idaho State Fair for life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods

Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy