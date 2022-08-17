ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Microbes protect a leaf beetle—but for a price

Insects are known to rely on microbial protection during immobile developmental stages, such as eggs. But despite the susceptibility of pupae to antagonistic challenges, the role of microbes in ensuring defense during an insect's metamorphosis remained an open question. Scientists from Germany and Panama have now discovered a novel defensive partnership between a fungus and a leaf beetle. The microbe provides a protective layer around the beetle's pupae and thus prevents predation. In exchange, the beetle disperses the fungus to its host plant, expanding its range. Now published in Current Biology, the researchers present the results of their study.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study

Most people don’t realize how hard it is to be a butterfly. They live in a dangerous world, facing environmental challenges like habitat loss and climate change. They also have to contend with predators, including birds, wasps and dragonflies. But butterflies are much tougher than they look. Some, like monarchs, store toxins in their bodies from milkweed, and even advertise this fact with their bright coloration. Other species have wings that are flashy on top but dull underneath, allowing them to switch between brilliance and near-invisibility as needed. Despite these tricks, adult butterflies still fall prey to a wide variety of predators....
ANIMALS
105.5 The Fan

5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camouflage#Frogs#Predation#Science Advances#Predator#University Of Zurich
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out

When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
BGR.com

Scientists stuck cameras on dolphins and captured never-before-seen footage

If you’ve wondered how dolphins eat, you aren’t alone. This month, a new study published in PLOS aims to figure out just that. And to do that, the study’s lead author Sam Ridgway strapped cameras onto six dolphins trained by the Navy and let them loose. The footage captured by Ridgway and his team clearly showcases how the dolphins hunt and even the way that they eat their prey.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Mosquitoes have evolved to ensure that they can always smell humans

NEW YORK — Thanks to evolution, mosquitoes will always be pests that people have to deal with, a new study reveals. Researchers have found that receptors in mosquitoes’ antennae can detect the smell of humans. However, even when scientists remove those antennae, the pesky insects can still find us!
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study first to explore 'walking' sharks on the move in early life stages

A newly-discovered walking shark that breaks all of the rules for survival is the focus of a first-of-its-kind study by Florida Atlantic University and collaborators in Australia. Researchers investigated how walking and swimming changes in the epaulette shark's (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) early development. This small (about 3 feet), reef-dwelling, benthic shark walks both in and out of water by wriggling its body and pushing with its paddle-shaped fins.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Ants Can Be Effective Natural Pesticides

According to new research, ants may assist farmers in growing food more successfully than insecticides. The first thorough examination of ants' contributions to crop production revealed that they are more effective at eliminating pests, decreasing plant damage, and raising crop yields. Looking at Ants. Ants are omnivorous predators that target...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Evidence Shows Jeholornis, an Early Bird That Lived 120 Million Years Ago, Was the First Known To Eat Fruits

Fruit is consumed by hundreds of animals, including humans, fruit bats, maned wolves, and toucans. However, most fruit-bearing plants only appeared relatively recently in Earth's history, during the Cretaceous period, when the dinosaurs were already extinct. First Fruit-Eating Birds In Earth's History. By comparing the skull morphologies and stomach contents...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

What is the maximum number of moons that Earth could have?

In a recent study published in Earth and Planetary Astrophysics, a team of researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington, Valdosta State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory estimated how many moons could theoretically orbit the Earth while maintaining present conditions such as orbital stability. This study opens the potential for better understanding planetary formation processes which could also be applied to identifying exomoons possibly orbiting Earth-like exoplanets, as well.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study: Сollapse of ancient Mayan capital linked to drought

Prolonged drought likely helped to fuel civil conflict and the eventual political collapse of Mayapan, the ancient capital city of the Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula, suggests a new study in Nature Communications that was published with the help of a University at Albany archaeologist. Mayapan served as the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices

An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy