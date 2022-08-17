ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shocking Mesa Murder Case

The suspect in a murder and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court. Woman accused of murdering 'wife', kidnapping children. Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, age 49, was located late in the evening of August 5th following a search that began in Mesa. Earlier in the day, Franklin County Deputies...
MESA, WA
EDNPub

Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision

PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Vigil faces federal charges

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Thief driving stolen vehicle in Warden nearly crashes into home before fleeing from police on foot

WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.
WARDEN, WA

