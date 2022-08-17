Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities gang member admits to role in killing pregnant 20-year-old. He was just 16
He could be released by the end of the year.
ifiberone.com
Security intensified at Grant County Fair due to pepper-spraying of crowd, fights and finding of firearm on teen
MOSES LAKE - The presence of law enforcement at the Grant County Fair has been bolstered after a number of fights between youth broke out this week at the event. Earlier this week, iFIBER ONE News reported on a fight between two teens that left one of the juveniles unconscious for a brief period of time.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
nbcrightnow.com
Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
yaktrinews.com
WATCH: Armed robbery suspect at Wildhorse Casino identified, may have alluded to attack in cryptic YouTube post
PENDLETON, Ore. — The identity of a man who allegedly robbed cashiers at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint was confirmed as 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil. KAPP-KVEW independently confirmed the suspect’s identity with family members who say he struggled with mental health problems for years. Umatilla County...
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick burglar allegedly broke victims’ doorframe, KPD pays for repair
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When a failed burglary attempt left a home’s doorframe damaged to the point where the door couldn’t shut, Kennewick police officers tapped into their community fund and facilitated a repair within no time. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department,...
Suspects arrested for rash of mail thefts in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody for felony mail theft in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at a suspect’s apartment and car following a rash of thefts. The thefts were reported in the Rancho Reata and Tri City Heights areas over the past few weeks.
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shocking Mesa Murder Case
The suspect in a murder and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court. Woman accused of murdering 'wife', kidnapping children. Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, age 49, was located late in the evening of August 5th following a search that began in Mesa. Earlier in the day, Franklin County Deputies...
Suspect hopped fences, eluded Kennewick cops who stopped him for using his cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began with cops pulling a driver over for using his cell phone concluded with a suspect successfully running away from his car following emphasis patrols on a vital roadway in Kennewick on Friday morning. KAPP-KVEW’s Madeline Hagen spoke with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
elkhornmediagroup.com
UPDATE: Vigil faces federal charges
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
ifiberone.com
Thief driving stolen vehicle in Warden nearly crashes into home before fleeing from police on foot
WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.
Trio of Suspects Nabbed in Coverter Theft Attempt in Broad Daylight
Although new laws do take some time to have an effect, we are seeing a lot fewer converter thefts. But not from these 3 suspects. There are a plethora of new strict laws on recycling catalytic converters, and fortunately, we are seeing a drop in these crimes. But these three suspects were caught by Richland Police.
Kennewick apartment building, vehicle struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A vehicle and apartment building were struck by bullets early Friday morning, Aug. 19. Kennewick Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue shortly after midnight for a weapons complaint. Officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and several casings...
KEPR
Three teens arrested for suspicion of murder after Pasco shooting leaves one dead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. --- [UPDATE 8/16] --- On Tuesday, Angel Garcia, 18, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela, 18 and Osman Morales-Salto, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges for suspicion of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree. This comes after a late night shooting on August 6 in a...
