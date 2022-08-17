ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling after second preseason game?

The Dolphins’ 15-13 loss to the Raiders on Saturday night marked the preseason debut for several starters who were held out of the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the first-team offense and defense played two series before ceding the rest of the night to backups and reserves who continue to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. With the deadline to trim the roster to 80 players at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the final cutdown deadline a little over a week away, it won’t be long until the Dolphins have the team they’ll take into Week 1.
