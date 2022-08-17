The Dolphins’ 15-13 loss to the Raiders on Saturday night marked the preseason debut for several starters who were held out of the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the first-team offense and defense played two series before ceding the rest of the night to backups and reserves who continue to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. With the deadline to trim the roster to 80 players at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the final cutdown deadline a little over a week away, it won’t be long until the Dolphins have the team they’ll take into Week 1.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO