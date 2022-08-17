ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Connecticut adds 6,500 jobs in July: ‘Strong and steady’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July, while unemployment again declined, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the state Department of Labor — numbers that highlight the steady recovery that the state has been charting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say

After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Washington, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
STONINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#College#Bucknell University#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Ct#St Vincent S Hospital#Dph
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy