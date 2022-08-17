ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy, PGA pros applaud Tiger Woods for stance on LIV Golf

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5RVB_0hKrzVgj00
Tiger Woods Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has long been praised by his peers for what he has accomplished on the links. Now, he is also being commended for his leadership against a rival league.

The 15-time major winner is being applauded for joining some of the top golfers at this week's BMW Championship for a private meeting regarding the rogue LIV Golf Invitational Series and keeping a strong front against it.

"It's impactful," PGA pro and friend Rory McIlroy told Golf Today on Wednesday. "I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour, and I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation."

Woods, 46, has been vocal about his displeasure with players who have defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, citing they wouldn't be the golfers they are today without the Tour to boost them. He also did not shy away from saying he turned down an exorbitant amount of money to join the Saudi Arabia-funded series.

Woods, along with PGA pro and friend Rickie Fowler, flew to Delaware to be part of the meeting with golfers participating in the BMW Championship.

"It was a productive meeting," Justin Thomas said, via ESPN. "It's just something that the players who are involved just want the best for the tour and want what's in the best interest. I think it's just one of those things where we all want what's best for the players, and we're working to do that."

McIlroy said the ideas and decisions discussed in the meeting aren't ready to be made public yet but reiterated how nice it was to have Woods there in that leadership role.

"He's the hero we've all looked up to," the Irishman said. "I think it's pretty apparent whenever we get in a room, there's an alpha there. And it's not me."

Read this on the web

Comments / 5

jack dabulis
2d ago

Tiger, Do the right thing. Support the PGA. To me The PGA and GOLF is like Baseball is to American Pie. We as golfers value our traditions and the past .

Reply(1)
2
Related
Yardbarker

LIV Golfer Patrick Reed goes after Golf Channel, files defamation suit

Sure seems like those LIV Golf guys like to throw lawsuits around, does it?. Patrick Reed is the latest member of the breakaway league to step off the links and potentially into a courtroom. But instead of going after the PGA Tour, the 2018 Masters champion is suing two old foes: the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Holdout won't settle because Browns' Deshaun Watson 'still refuses to admit that he harassed and committed indecent assault'

Shortly after it was learned earlier this month that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially recommended a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed that his legal team had settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits brought against Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Washington Examiner

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson set to become first trans woman to win LPGA Tour card

A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Golf Today#Espn
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy