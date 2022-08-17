Rory McIlroy, PGA pros applaud Tiger Woods for stance on LIV Golf

Tiger Woods Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has long been praised by his peers for what he has accomplished on the links. Now, he is also being commended for his leadership against a rival league.

The 15-time major winner is being applauded for joining some of the top golfers at this week's BMW Championship for a private meeting regarding the rogue LIV Golf Invitational Series and keeping a strong front against it.

"It's impactful," PGA pro and friend Rory McIlroy told Golf Today on Wednesday. "I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour, and I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation."

Woods, 46, has been vocal about his displeasure with players who have defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, citing they wouldn't be the golfers they are today without the Tour to boost them. He also did not shy away from saying he turned down an exorbitant amount of money to join the Saudi Arabia-funded series.

Woods, along with PGA pro and friend Rickie Fowler, flew to Delaware to be part of the meeting with golfers participating in the BMW Championship.

"It was a productive meeting," Justin Thomas said, via ESPN. "It's just something that the players who are involved just want the best for the tour and want what's in the best interest. I think it's just one of those things where we all want what's best for the players, and we're working to do that."

McIlroy said the ideas and decisions discussed in the meeting aren't ready to be made public yet but reiterated how nice it was to have Woods there in that leadership role.

"He's the hero we've all looked up to," the Irishman said. "I think it's pretty apparent whenever we get in a room, there's an alpha there. And it's not me."